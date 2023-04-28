Tan Ky - a stunning tourist destination

(Baonghean.vn) - With Km 0 - the starting point of the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, the parallel mountain ranges, caves, waterfalls, and unique cultural traditions of the local people, Tan Ky converges the elements for developing community-based eco-tourism.
The Special National Historical Site of Km0 is the starting point of the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, located in Tan Ky town, Tan Ky district. From here, millions of tons of weapons, fuel, groceries and other supplies were transported to support the Southern battlefield during the resistance war. After the war ended, this place became a famous historical site in Nghe An province in general and Tan Ky district in particular. Photo: Thanh Cuong
According to the statistics from the Culture and Sports Department of Tan Ky district, the Special National Historical Site of Km0 - Ho Chi Minh Trailwelcomes about 15,000 domestic and international visitors each year. Photo: Cam Tu
Tan Ky district has picturesque mountain ranges and unique caves. Among them, the Mo Cave in Phay Thai Minh village (Tien Ky commune, Tan Ky district) still retains its pristine and majestic ecological system given by nature. This is a popular destination that has attracted many tourists in recent years. Photo: Reporter
To explore eco-tourism, thousands of tourists from both inside and outside the district have come to enjoy the cool atmosphere during summer days and admire the unique and fascinating shapes of the stalactites at the Dinh Cave in Ky Tan commune, Tan Ky district. Photo: Cam Tu
Located about 30km from Tan Ky town, Hong Son waterfall in Tan Hop commune, Tan Ky district is a must-visit destination. Visitors can admire the magnificent beauty of the waterfall amidst the mountains and forests of westernNghe An. Photo: Cam Tu
This waterfall is over 100m high, flowing along the rocky stream bed, pouring out white water columns day and night. Photo: Cam Tu
Every year on the 19th and 20th of August in lunar calendar, Tien Ky commune, Tan Ky district organizes the Buon Xao festival, attracting a large number of local people and tourists to participate. Photo: Reporter
Tourists visiting Tien Ky commune can also experience making and enjoying the unique cuisine of the Thai people. A typical dish is "cơm lam" (glutinous rice cooked in bamboo tubes). Photo: Cam Tu
The dish of "cơm lam" is often served with grilled fish or chicken, along with other dishes such as soup made from wild vegetables and bitter bamboo shoots. Additionally, locals make a special dipping sauce called to serve with sticky rice, which has a distinctive flavor of the mountains and forests. Photo: Cam Tu
Phay Thai Minh, located in Tien Ky commune, is the only village in Tan Ky district that was recognized by the Provincial People's Committee as a traditional brocade weaving village in 2015. In each stilt house in the village, there is a loom frame, and local women meticulously and skillfully create many beautiful brocade products, such as dresses, embroidered scarves, blankets, and handbags with high quality. Photo: Quang An
The traditional brocade products of the Thai ethnic group in Tan Ky are popular among many tourists. Photo: Quang An
