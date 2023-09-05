Teachers and students in Nghe An officially enter the new school year

(Baonghean.vn) - On September 5, along with over 22 million teachers and students nationwide, more than 900,000 students and nearly 50,000 teachers from over 1,530 schools across Nghe An province joyfully organized the opening ceremony to welcome the new school year.

Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - The Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee attends the open ceremony of the new school year at a high school in Vinh city. Photo: Thanh Duy

This year's opening ceremony was held simultaneously and included two parts: "Ceremony" and "Festival". According to the guidance of the Department of Education and Training, the opening ceremony was concise, dignified, appropriate for the actual conditions of each school, and in line with the students' age, creating a joyful and enthusiastic atmosphere for the first day of school.

Before the start of the new school year, the Department also requested schools to develop their education plans for the entire academic year based on the schedules for the 2023-2024 academic year for preschool, general education, and continuing education in Nghe An province, ensuring compliance with the curriculum, the local situation and conditions of the school.

On this day, provincial and local leaders also led delegations to attend the opening ceremony and welcome the new school year at many schools throughout the province.

In the 2023 - 2024 academic year, the entire education sector continues to implement the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress, the Party Congresses at all levels for the 2020-2025 term, Resolution 26-NQ/TW dated November 3, 2022 by the Politburo on the socio-economic development and national defense and security of the North Central and Central Coastal regions until 2030, with a vision to 2045; new resolutions by the Politburo on the development of Nghe An Province; and the national and provincial strategies for sustainable development in education, training, and vocational education until 2030, with a vision to 2045. In particular, the sector continues to implement Resolution No. 03-NQ/TU dated November 19, 2021, by the Provincial Party Committee on comprehensive education quality improvement throughout Nghe An Province in the 2021-2025 period, aiming for the year 2030.

The 2023 - 2024 school year holds special significance in the education reform journey, particularly in general education with the implementation of the 2018 General Education Program.

Currently, the entire sector continues to implement the 2018 General Education Program in classes 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, and will continue to implement it in this academic year for classes 4, 8, and 11. At the same time, preparations are being made for the final three grades.

Prior to the new school year, the education sector in Nghe An has outlined three major tasks and breakthrough solutions, along with six key tasks and solutions.

Photo: Dinh Tuyen

Among these, the main tasks include ensuring comprehensive education quality, improving education in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, as well as disadvantaged regions; developing a team of teachers and education managers with the necessary qualities, capabilities, dedication, responsibility, vision and creativity; actively collaborating with localities and units within the country; enhancing international cooperation in education and training and high-quality human resource development; particularly in the digital transformation of the education sector in the province, ensuring the dual objectives of changing the forms of management, administration and teaching, while meeting the demand for high-quality human resources in the formation of a digital government, digital economy and digital society.