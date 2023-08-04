Thanh Chuong allocates over VND 5 billion to upgrade critical infrastructures before of the storm season

(Baonghean.vn) - Currently, there are dozens of critical infrastructures across various communes in Thanh Chuong district, have an impact on the livelihoods and transportation in the area. The district is urgently repairing and upgrading these infrastructures before the approaching stormy season.

Thanh Chuong district is frequently affected by severe flooding during the stormy season. Documentary photo.

Thanh Chuong is one of the localities heavily affected by floods during the annual stormy season. Low-lying communes such as Thanh Tung, Thanh Ha, Thanh Xuan, Thanh Lien, etc., are frequently inundated. This year's stormy season still sees many vulnerable and damaged civil infrastructures, causing concerns among the residents.

For instance, the Bau Va overflow dam in Thanh Nho commune, which has been in use for a long time, serves two main functions: storing water for crops in the area and discharging floodwaters during the stormy season. However, it has deteriorated over time, with its parts eroding, making the water regulation function ineffective.

Mr. Tran Dinh Truyen - Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Nho commune said: “The Bau Va dam is one of the most crucial water management infrastructures in our commune, directly affecting disaster prevention efforts and the livelihoods of the residents in Nho Tan and Nho Xuan hamlets. Due to its degradation and damage, the local authorities have to assign people to be on duty during the stormy season and restrict the passage of vehicles as the dam may collapse or cause accidents at any time. Currently, the district has planned to upgrade the dam, and the local authorities are pushing the construction progress to be completed before the stormy season.

Similarly, the Ruong Rao pumping station in Thanh Tung commune is facing a similar situation. This station was built in 1996, and after nearly 30 years of operation, it has deteriorated, with its pumps damaged and unable to discharge water effectively, affecting agricultural production and drainage during the stormy season. It is known that Thanh Chuong district has decided to upgrade and replace the pumps at this station with a budget of VND 200 million.

The Ruong Rao pumping station in Thanh Tung commune, Thanh Chuong district, is deteriorating and requires frequent repairs. Photo: Q.A

The drainage canal in My Son hamlet, Thanh Yen commune, is also on the list of critical infrastructures that need investment and construction to ensure safety for the residents during the stormy season. After articles on Baonghean.vn about environmental pollution and flood risks there, Thanh Chuong district has instructed Thanh Yen commune to accelerate the construction progress of this drainage canal before the stormy season.

According to Decision No. 1445/2023 of the People's Committee of Thanh Chuong, the district will allocate VND 5.3 billion from the 2023 reserve budget to construct and repair 29 critical infrastructures in various communes. Each infrastructure project will receive a total investment ranging from VND 150 to 300 million.