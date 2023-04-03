icon-search

The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River

Cong Kien - Dinh Tuyen

(Baonghean.vn) - Located by the Con River, Bong village in Thanh Son commune, Anh Son district is known as a place that preserves many features of Thai cultural identity. It is an ideal community based tourism spot for tourists.
The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River ảnh 1
Bong village is in Thanh Son commune, Anh Son district. It lies on the left bank of the Con River. This place is a long-standing residence of Thai ethnic people. It has charming scenery and preserves many traditions and cultural identities to attract tourists. Currently, Thanh Son commune is building 3 homestays to serve as accommodation points for tourists. The first one will be inaugurated in the next few weeks. At the same time, a Folk Song - Folk Dance Club has been established to boost interaction with tourists. Several brocade weaving and cooking teams have been set up to allow visitors to experience. Photo: Provided by the local
The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River ảnh 2

From the commune center, people who want to visit Bong village must go over a suspension bridge over the Con River. From here, visitors can see the charming scenery on both banks of the river, the friendly and smiling faces of Thai women in Bong village. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River ảnh 3

Visiting Bong village, walking among ancient houses, paths filled with flowers, visitors will feel the tranquility of the mountainous village. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River ảnh 4
Bong village still retains Thai traditional identities, including traditional brocade weaving. Coming to Bong village, visitors will have the opportunity to experience this special traditional craft. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River ảnh 5
Bong village’s women discuss brocade products that have just been woven. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River ảnh 6

At the village, next to the old wharf lies a sacred temple where river and mountain gods are worshipped. The local people often organize ceremonies to pray for good harvests and peace, attracting a large number of tourists from different places to attend. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River ảnh 7
After the ceremony, the locals and visitors share happiness around a big wine jar and drink wine with long bamboo straws. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River ảnh 8

They also have fun dancing with bamboo poles... Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River ảnh 9

Another traditional performance of Thai ethnic people. Photo: Dinh Tuyen

Anh Son community based tourism thai ethnic people

