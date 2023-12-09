The delegation from Nghe An, Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh pays tribute at the Kim Lien Special National Relic site

(Baonghean.vn) - The delegation from three provinces - Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh - visited the Kim Lien Special National Relic site (Nam Dan), offering flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh.

The delegation of representatives from three provinces - Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh pays tribute at the Kim Lien Special National Relic site. Photo: Thanh Cuong

Although President Ho Chi Minh has passed away, his great cause and noble example continue to resonate eternally within the hearts and lands of Vietnam. The ideologies, ethics, and style of President Ho Chi Minh persist as the ideological foundation and compass guiding every action, illuminating the path for the Vietnamese revolution from one victory to another.

Learning and following the ideologies, ethics, and noble style of President Ho Chi Minh, in the past period, the three provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh have united, actively coordinated, strengthened comprehensive cooperation in various fields, seizing opportunities, leveraging strengths, and promoting socio-economic development. They have contributed significantly to maintaining local defense, security, actively contributing to the development of the North Central region and the entire country.

Offering flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, the delegation of representatives from the three provinces expressed boundless gratitude and profound respect for Uncle Ho – the genius leader of our Party and people, the hero of national liberation, and the outstanding cultural figure. The leaders of the three provinces pledged to learn and follow the noble ideologies, ethics, and style of President Ho Chi Minh, enhancing even stronger cooperation to maximize the potential and development of the three provinces. They aim to elevate the cooperative relationship among the three provinces to new heights, ensuring the prosperity of each locality, simultaneously maximizing the roles of growth poles in the development of the North Central region, the Central Coast, and the entire nation.

During this occasion, the delegation of representatives from the three provinces also paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh's relatives at Chung Son Temple (Nam Dan).

The conference for exchanging experiences and developing cooperation among the three provinces - Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh, was first organized in August 2022 in Thanh Hoa province. The provinces have also proceeded to sign the Memorandum of Understanding and agreed on holding this conference annually.

This conference aims to evaluate the one-year implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on development cooperation among the three provinces. It is being held from December 9-10, 2023, in Nghe An province.

The conference will outline future directions and tasks while exchanging information and experiences in leadership, economic and social development, ensuring defense and security, as well as building the Party and political system among the three provinces.