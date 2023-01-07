The delegation of Chosun University (South Korea) visits Nghe An

(Baonghean.vn) - From January 3 to January 6, the delegation of Chosun University (South Korea) led by Mr. Young Don Min - President of the university visited and worked in Nghe An to discuss the cooperation programmes on education, training, cultural exchange, sports...

Mr Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of Nghe An Provincial People's Committee, Mr. Tran Khanh Thuc - Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Tran Thi My Hanh - Director of the Department of Culture and Sports... hosted and worked with the delegation.

Chosun University, located in the city of Gwangju, is one of the oldest private universities in South Korea, with about 33,000 currently enrolled students. It ranks among top 25 out of 400 universities with the best training quality in South Korea.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government of Gwangju city and Nghe An Provincial People's Committee on establishing friendly and cooperative relations on October 27, 2022 is the foundation for Chosun University and other departments, branches, universities and colleges in Nghe An province to implement cooperation programs.

Within the framework of the working trip, Chosun University had meetings with Vietnam - Korea Industrial Technical College, Vinh University and Nghe An University of Economics.

The parties have signed MoUs with regard to their cooperation on teacher exchange; student exchange, academic exchange, training program, curriculum, scientific research, exchange with students about music, Taekwondo practice, K-pop...

At the meeting with the Department of Culture and Sports, two sides discussed and proposed a number of cultural and sports exchange activities in 2023 and the following years such as the exchange of artist groups attending major cultural events of Nghe An and Gwangju, such as Sen Village Festival, Vi, Giam Folk Song Festival, Gwangju City’s Autumn Cultural Festival, etc.

The delegation also visited Kim Lien relic site and offered incense and flowers in commemoration of Vietnam's President Ho Chi Minh.