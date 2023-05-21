icon-search

The Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 hot air balloon festival opens in Cua Lo

Cong Kien - Duc Anh

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of May 18, the opening ceremony of the hot air balloon festival themed Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 took place at Binh Minh Square, Cua Lo town (Nghe An).

The ceremony was attended by the leaders of Cua Lo town, a large number of local people and tourists from various regions.

The Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 hot air balloon festival opens in Cua Lo ảnh 1

The delegates attend the opening ceremony. Photo: Duc Anh

Located in the coastal area of Central Vietnam, well-known for its top-ranked beautiful beach across the country, Cua Lo town has been able to tap into its potential and advantages in terms of landscapes and tourism resources to attract visitors from all over to explore and experience.

The Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 hot air balloon festival opens in Cua Lo ảnh 2

The organizing committee presents gifts to students with high achievements in Cua Lo town. Photo: Duc Anh
The Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 hot air balloon festival opens in Cua Lo ảnh 3

The hot air balloon festival will create a highlight and attract tourists to Cua Lo. Photo: Duc Anh

Amidst beach tourism atmosphere in summer 2023, the Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 hot air balloon festival aims to offer domestic and international tourists new and attractive tourism activities, creating memorable experiences.

Thereby, it contributes to giving Cua Lo a vibrant new look, promoting and bringing the image of Cua Lo tourism and Nghe An tourism closer to the public nationwide.

The Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 hot air balloon festival opens in Cua Lo ảnh 4

Tourists are enthusiastic to experience hot air balloon flights. Photo: Duc Anh
The Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 hot air balloon festival opens in Cua Lo ảnh 5

The hot air balloon festival promises to attract many visitors who want to experience. Photo: Duc Anh

The Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 hot air balloon festival takes place from May 18 to May 21, serving the needs of local people and tourists who want to experience this activity.

hot air balloon Fly up Vietnam Cua Lo beach Nghe An tourism

