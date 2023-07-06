The groundbreaking ceremony of the commercial, accommodation, entertainment and community living complex in Do Luong

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of July 2, the groundbreaking ceremony of Khuon River Complex Project, advised by BAC A Bank, took place in Do Luong District, Nghe An Province.

This complex, consisting of offices, commerce, accommodation and entertainment services, is built based on a unique design concept of reconstructing a "peaceful countryside."

Overall view of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Khuon River Complex Project in Hoa Son Commune, Do Luong District. Photo: Thanh Duy

The Khuon River Complex Project is located in Hoa Son Commune, Do Luong District, with an area of about 4.5 hectares. It is designed with the main idea of "acculturation", specifically embodying the vision and concept of creating a "peaceful countryside", a destination for discovering and experiencing Vietnamese village culture for all ages, especially for the younger generation to reconnect with their roots.

Rendering of the Khuon River Complex Project in Hoa Son Commune, Do Luong District. Photo: Thanh Duy

The project includes functional areas such as administrative offices, commercial areas (office for lease, shophouses, integrated service supermarkets), resorts (5-star bungalows, cultural houses, community spaces, elegant gardens close to nature), restaurants, entertainment bars, spas, sports facilities, creating a complex that offers diverse services, reproduces and reconstructs local culture, traditional architecture in modern and convenient facilities, and utilizes the architectural characteristics of the ethnic people with village wells, banyan trees, water wharves, communal yards, and the Central Region’s distinctively sloping roofs that facilitate rainwater drainage and heat insulation, along with spacious verandas to avoid direct sunlight, combined with greenery and water surfaces to condition the air.

The provincial and district leaders, along with the investor participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the project. Photo: Thanh Duy

Located on the banks of the Khuon River, in Hoa Son Commune, within the central urban area of Do Luong, adjacent to National Highway 7A, National Highway 7C, on the transportation artery, suitable for interregional connectivity, the project is expected to become a focal point of architectural space, an attractive destination not only for tourists within and outside the province but also for local residents, contributing to the socio-economic development and enhancing the cultural and spiritual life of the people.

Rendering of the Khuon River Complex Project in Hoa Son Commune, Do Luong District. Photo: Thanh Duy

Do Luong District serves as a gateway to the southwestern districts of Nghe An Province, connecting with the eastern part of the province, especially with the Southeast Economic Zone and Vinh City. In the province's planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, Do Luong is one of the six urban centers of Nghe An and plays an important role in the development of one of the four economic corridors of the province, namely the National Highway 7A Economic Corridor.

Currently, Do Luong is focusing on implementing two tasks assigned by the province, which are building the central area of Do Luong to meet the criteria of a Grade IV urban area by 2025 and becoming a town by 2030, along with the task of achieving the new rural style criteria.

The project features prominent structures that embody the essence of the Vietnamese countryside, including the imagery of banyan trees, water wells and communal house roofs. Photo: Thanh Duy

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Bui Thanh An, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, delivered a speech on behalf of the provincial leadership, highly appreciating the significance of the Khuon River Complex Project for the implementation of the two above tasks in Do Luong District.

Nghe An province commits to always support, accompany and create favorable conditions for the project to operate effectively, with a view to providing the most civilized and convenient commercial environment for the local people and contributing to the overall development of the province.