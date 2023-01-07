icon-search

The Military Command of Houaphanh (Laos) extends New Year greetings to Nghe An’s Military Command

Chau Khang - Hoang Anh

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News
(Baonghean.vn) -  On January 7, the delegation of the Military Command of Houaphanh province (Laos) paid a visit to Nghe An and wished the province’s Military Command a happy Traditional Vietnamese New Year.
The Military Command of Houaphanh (Laos) extends New Year greetings to Nghe An’s Military Command ảnh 1

The overview of the meeting. Photo: Hoang Anh

At the meeting between two parties, the head of the Houaphanh’s Military Command delegation briefed on Houaphanh’s socio-economic development and its armed forces’s build-up, and at the same time sent his best wishes to officers, soldiers of the armed forces and people of Nghe An province on the occasion of celebrating the traditional New Year of the Vietnamese people. He hoped that Nghe An Military Command as well as the province would unite and successfully complete the assigned tasks.

The delegation’s head also wished that the cooperation between the military forces of Houaphanh province and Nghe An will continue growing and deepening in various fields.

On behalf of all officers and soldiers, the representative of Nghe An Military Command thanked the guests’ special affection for Nghe An’s armed forces, appreciated the effective coordination in protecting border security and sovereignty as well as staff training and collecting the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Laos.

The Commander of Nghe An’s Military Command expected that, in the coming time, the 2 sides will continue to strengthen their cooperation, exchange information and experience in building the area, maintaining security and social order in the border area, contributing to cultivating the friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Tin liên quan

Military Command Houaphanh Nghe An Lunar New Year border

Có thể bạn quan tâm

Tin mới

Nghe An delegation works with EuroCham

Nghe An delegation works with EuroCham

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of November 29, on the sidelines of Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of Nghe An's PPC worked with the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam.
Hong Yen Village ‘booms’ thanks to banana trade

Hong Yen Village ‘booms’ thanks to banana trade

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - At 3 a.m, people of Hong Yen village, in Quynh Hong commune (Quynh Luu district) got up, turned on the lights to start their daily job. Trucks went out of the village road, roamed up the villages in Western Nghe An to purchase bananas. Old motorbikes laden with baskets of bananas spread out into rural markets... Banana trade has helped Hong Yen people to lead a prosperous life, build houses, buy cars, raise children and afford their study...