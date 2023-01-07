The Military Command of Houaphanh (Laos) extends New Year greetings to Nghe An’s Military Command

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 7, the delegation of the Military Command of Houaphanh province (Laos) paid a visit to Nghe An and wished the province’s Military Command a happy Traditional Vietnamese New Year.
The overview of the meeting. Photo: Hoang Anh
At the meeting between two parties, the head of the Houaphanh’s Military Command delegation briefed on Houaphanh’s socio-economic development and its armed forces’s build-up, and at the same time sent his best wishes to officers, soldiers of the armed forces and people of Nghe An province on the occasion of celebrating the traditional New Year of the Vietnamese people. He hoped that Nghe An Military Command as well as the province would unite and successfully complete the assigned tasks.
The delegation’s head also wished that the cooperation between the military forces of Houaphanh province and Nghe An will continue growing and deepening in various fields.
On behalf of all officers and soldiers, the representative of Nghe An Military Command thanked the guests’ special affection for Nghe An’s armed forces, appreciated the effective coordination in protecting border security and sovereignty as well as staff training and collecting the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Laos.
The Commander of Nghe An’s Military Command expected that, in the coming time, the 2 sides will continue to strengthen their cooperation, exchange information and experience in building the area, maintaining security and social order in the border area, contributing to cultivating the friendship between Vietnam and Laos.
(Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, the foreign affairs of Nghe An continued to be implemented in a unified, flexible and comprehensive way in Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy; making an important contribution to promoting the socio-economic development of the province.
(Baonghean.vn) - The New-style Rural Appraisal Council of Nghe An province voted to recognize additional 3 communes meeting new-style rural standards and 7 communes meeting advanced new-style rural standards.
(Baonghean.vn) - At the invitation of the municipal goverment of Gwangju (South Korea), from November 28 to December 2, Nghe An’s delegates and athletes attended the Global E-sports League 2022 among Gwangju’s sister cities and localities.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of November 29, on the sidelines of Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of Nghe An's PPC worked with the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam.
(Baonghean.vn) - From November 28 to 30, Mr. Bui Dinh Long, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee attended the Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City. The event is organized by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (Eurocham).
(Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, Nghe An has for the first time joined the group of 10 localities attracting the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam, with a total newly funded and adjusted capital of US$ 935.22 million as of November 10, 2022.
(Baonghean.vn) - At the seminar, in addition to 12 booths of Nghe An enterprises with provincial OCOP products, there were also the participation of Japanese enterprises, introducing typical agricultural products of Japan.
(Baonghean.vn) - Recently, Yen Hoa commune in Tuong Duong district (Nghe An) has been known as an attractive destination owing to the beauty of nature and daily life of Thai ethnic people. In particular, with a system of 50 water wheels and beautiful Lagerstroemia tomentosa forest, Yen Hoa has truly impressed visitors.
(Baonghean.vn) - At 3 a.m, people of Hong Yen village, in Quynh Hong commune (Quynh Luu district) got up, turned on the lights to start their daily job. Trucks went out of the village road, roamed up the villages in Western Nghe An to purchase bananas. Old motorbikes laden with baskets of bananas spread out into rural markets... Banana trade has helped Hong Yen people to lead a prosperous life, build houses, buy cars, raise children and afford their study...
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of July 28, the Provincial Standing Committee heard and commented on the Project of comprehensive quality improvement associated with digital transformation of Nghe An Newspaper in the period of 2022 - 2027, taking into account 2030.