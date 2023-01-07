The Military Command of Houaphanh (Laos) extends New Year greetings to Nghe An’s Military Command

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 7, the delegation of the Military Command of Houaphanh province (Laos) paid a visit to Nghe An and wished the province’s Military Command a happy Traditional Vietnamese New Year.

At the meeting between two parties, the head of the Houaphanh’s Military Command delegation briefed on Houaphanh’s socio-economic development and its armed forces’s build-up, and at the same time sent his best wishes to officers, soldiers of the armed forces and people of Nghe An province on the occasion of celebrating the traditional New Year of the Vietnamese people. He hoped that Nghe An Military Command as well as the province would unite and successfully complete the assigned tasks.

The delegation’s head also wished that the cooperation between the military forces of Houaphanh province and Nghe An will continue growing and deepening in various fields.

On behalf of all officers and soldiers, the representative of Nghe An Military Command thanked the guests’ special affection for Nghe An’s armed forces, appreciated the effective coordination in protecting border security and sovereignty as well as staff training and collecting the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Laos.

The Commander of Nghe An’s Military Command expected that, in the coming time, the 2 sides will continue to strengthen their cooperation, exchange information and experience in building the area, maintaining security and social order in the border area, contributing to cultivating the friendship between Vietnam and Laos.