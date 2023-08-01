The monitoring delegation of the National Assembly works with the Nghe An’s leaders

(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Tran Quang Phuong also highlighted the need for the province to adhere to a "top-down, bottom-up" approach, being proactive and prepared to implement plans "early and remotely" during the process.

The overall view of the meeting between the delegation and Nghe An's leaders. Photo: Thanh Duy

On August 1, the monitoring delegation of the National Assembly conducting a specialized supervision on the implementation of the National Assembly's Resolutions regarding the National Target Programs, including the Program for Building New Rural Areas for the 2021-2025 period, Sustainable Poverty Reduction for the 2021-2025 period, and Socioeconomic Development of Ethnic Minority and Mountainous Areas for the 2021-2030 period worked with Nghe An province.

The total planned investment for development from the central budget for the National Target Programs during the 2021-2025 period in Nghe An province is VND 5.344,388 billion. So far, the Provincial People's Council has allocated VND 4.931,108 billion during the 2021-2025 period. Specifically, the National Target Program for Building New style Rural Areas has been allocated VND 1.379,680 billion for implementation in 411 communes; the National Target Program for Socioeconomic Development of Ethnic Minority and Mountainous Areas has been allocated VND 2.632,56 billion for 9 component projects; and the National Target Program for Sustainable Poverty Reduction has been allocated VND 918,868 billion for 2 component projects.

Colonel General Tran Quang Phuong - Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, and Head of the monitoring delegation concludes the meeting. Photo: Thanh Duy

In the concluding statement of the working session, Colonel General Tran Quang Phuong - Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, and Head of the monitoring delegation acknowledged the achievements made by Nghe An, especially the vigorous involvement, high political determination, great efforts and resolute actions with many creative initiatives in the implementation of the programs, resulting in fairly good outcomes, particularly in the National Target Program for Building New style Rural Areas.

In the coming time, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong, suggested that the province continues to study, review and evaluate the actual results of the implementation of the three National Target Programs up to now. The focus should be put on identifying subjective and objective causes, predicting the possibility of implementation by 2025, and formulating appropriate strategies and solutions for the future.

Mr. Tran Quang Phuong also highlighted the need for the province to adhere to a "top-down, bottom-up" approach, being proactive and prepared to implement plans "early and remotely" during the process. It's essential to determine the focal points and breakthrough stages to concentrate on.

He also suggested that for issues that differ from the law or the directives from higher levels but are appropriate in practice or still immature, the province should bravely pilot them within its jurisdiction, in order to gain experience and replicate successful approaches.

Nghe An province also needs to establish working teams at the provincial and district levels with the spirit: "the province is ready to help the district, the district is ready to help the commune, guiding and supporting all the way, thereby fostering and developing officials."

Additionally, there should be increased monitoring and supervision to identify and address any fear of making mistakes, avoidance, reluctance, or unwillingness to take responsibility during the implementation process.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Nghe An, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy speaks during the meeting. Photo: Thanh Duy

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Nghe An, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy, in his speech during the working session, further analyzed the geographical, economic, and social characteristics of the province and emphasized that the implementation of the three new National Target Programs is of great significance for the province's socio-economic development, ensuring people's well-being, social security, sustainable poverty reduction, and maintaining national defense and security within the province's territory.

Nghe An fully embraces the opinions of the monitoring delegation, especially those from its Head, to complete the entire report's content. He asked the monitoring delegation to provide feedback and opinions to relevant agencies to help resolve obstacles and difficulties in the process of implementing the three National Target Programs.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy also affirmed that the province will direct all levels, sectors and localities to overcome difficulties and obstacles in the implementation process under the province's jurisdiction, following the motto: "greater effort, higher determination, more resolute action; closer to the lower levels, focusing on guiding and assisting them in implementing the three National Target Programs, striving to ensure the set deadlines and effectively achieve all objectives”.