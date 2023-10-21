The Nghe An Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center works with central, local agencies and units

(Baonghean.vn) - From October 16 to 21, the Nghe An Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center worked with several central and local agencies and units to call for cooperation and investment in Nghe An.

The delegation has a working session with the Viet Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Photo: LP

The working delegation also had a meeting at the Viet Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. During the meeting, the leaders of VNAT expressed strong support for Nghe An Province through the focal point agency, which is the Nghe An Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center, to implement the province's key tourism promotion programs in 2024.

These programs include events such as the Sen Cuisine Tourism Festival on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh's Birthday on May 19; creating a digital map of tourism in Nghe An; organizing roadshows to promote Nghe An's tourism abroad; studying the inclusion of Nghe An in the famtrip/presstrip tour programs developed by VNAT, and linking promotional information on various platforms... The VNAT’s Chairman Nguyen Trung Khanh emphasized that Nghe An Province needs to intensify promotion and attraction of investments to develop tourism in line with its potential.

The leaders of the Nghe An Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center attend the working session with the leaders of VNAT. Photo: LP

Furthermore, the delegation had working sessions with the Agency for Enterprise Development and the Foreign Investment Agency, which are under the Ministry of Planning and Investment. During the sessions, the leaders of the units under the Ministry of Planning and Investment highly appreciated Nghe An Province's efforts in improving the investment and business environment, raising the provincial competitiveness index, especially in making Nghe An a bright spot in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), ranking 6th out of 63 provinces and cities by the end of September 2023.

The delegation also worked and exchanged experiences with the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center of Hanoi City. With the desire to negotiate cooperation between the two localities, the two units agreed to implement the program for connecting, linking, promoting investment, trade and tourism between Hanoi and Nghe An in 2023 in Vinh City, associated with the Carnival “Gratitude Journey” towards President Ho Chi Minh. This event will take place from October 26 to 29, 2023. In addition, there will be a Nghe An Product Week in Hanoi 2023. The two units agreed on the content of communication and promotion for their respective localities on their digital platforms; linking in promoting foreign investment, trade, and tourism to increase the effectiveness and efficiency, as well as saving budgetary resources for each party...

On October 20, the Nghe An Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center had a meeting with Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen - National Coordinator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on calling for support for tourism development for people in mountainous districts of Nghe An Province; promoting the tourism potential of Nghe An through UNDP's programs...