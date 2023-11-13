The Nghe An’s delegation visits and works with the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States

(Baonghean.vn) - During their working program in the United States, the delegation from Nghe An, led by Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, visited and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States.

They were received and worked with by Mr. Nguyen Quoc Dung - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to the United States and his staff.

Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung warmly welcomed the delegation from Nghe An for their visit and work in the United States.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, along with the delegation members visits and works with the Vietnamese Embassy in the evening of November 8 (local time). Photo: Phan Tu

The visit and work in the by the Nghe An provincial delegation at this stage are of great significance, as the two countries have officially upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This marks the highest level in the bilateral relations between Vietnam and the United States, opening a new historical phase in the relationship between the two countries, presenting numerous opportunities for cooperation and development.

Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung exchanged information about the cooperation results between Vietnam and the United States in the past. The Vietnamese Embassy in the United States has actively promoted economic diplomatic activities between the two countries and supported the connection of localities in cooperative activities with U.S. partners.

The Ambassador highly appreciated Nghe An province for choosing the United States as a partner for investment attraction immediately after high-level visits between the two countries. In the future, the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States will continue to coordinate and actively support the province in attracting American businesses and investors to Nghe An.

Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung exchanges views with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to the United States Nguyen Quoc Dung. Photo: Phan Tu

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung expressed his joy at visiting the Embassy and working with Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung. He also sincerely thanked the Ambassador and the Embassy officials for taking the time to welcome the delegation.

On behalf of the delegation, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung thanked the Embassy for its effective support in coordinating and arranging the delegation's activities in the United States, especially in facilitating Nghe An’s connections with important U.S. partners in investment, trade, and more.

During this visit, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung provided an overview of the province's socio-economic situation in the past period, highlighting the success in attracting FDI, and reported on the delegation's working results in Dallas, Texas.

The Nghe An provincial delegation takes a commemorative photo with officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States. Photo: Phan Tu

In this visit and work in the United States, Nghe An province aims to promote cooperation with U.S. partners. Therefore, the province hopes that the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States and Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung will continue to support and serve as an important bridge to help Nghe An connect and explore opportunities to attract investment from U.S. partners.

On this occasion, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung extended congratulations and expressed confidence that Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung will have a successful term, making significant contributions to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the United States, as well as the relationships of U.S. partners with Vietnamese counterparts, including Nghe An province.