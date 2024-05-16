The Ngu Island - Mat Island Marine Conservation Area to be established

(Baonghean.vn) - On May 9, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang signed Decision No. 389/QD-TTg approving the plan for the protection and exploitation of aquatic resources for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

The view from Mat Island during a sunset.

During this planning period, Vietnam will have 27 marine conservation areas established and effectively operated, with a total area of ​​marine conservation areas being about 463,587 hectares, accounting for about 0.463% of the natural area of ​​the national marine area (marine areas under national sovereignty).

Specifically, the plan identifies the transition of 6 established marine conservation areas, including 2 marine conservation areas classified as nature reserves: the Bach Long Vi Marine Conservation Area, covering 27,000 hectares, located in Hai Phong City; and the Cu Lao Cham Marine Conservation Area, covering 23,488 hectares, located in Quang Nam province.

At the same time, 4 marine conservation areas are classified as species - habitat conservation areas: the Con Co Marine Conservation Area, covering 4,302 hectares, located in Quang Tri province; the Ly Son Marine Conservation Area, covering 8,100 hectares, located in Quang Ngai province; the Hon Cau Marine Conservation Area, covering 12,500 hectares, located in Binh Thuan province; and the Phu Quoc Marine Conservation Area, covering more than 40,909 hectares, located in Kien Giang province.

Ngu Island is over 4 km away from the coast. Photo: Google Maps

The orientation in the plan aims to establish 21 new marine conservation areas; including 11 national-level marine conservation areas and 16 provincial-level marine conservation areas.

In Nghe An province's coastal area, the Ngu Island - Mat Island Marine Conservation Area will be established. This is a provincial-level marine conservation area, classified as a species - habitat conservation area.

Both Ngu Island and Mat Island are located off the coast of Cua Lo town, Nghe An province. Specifically, Ngu Island is over 4 km away from the coast. This island consists of two islets. The larger islet is 133 m, while the smaller one is 88 m above sea level, with a total area of ​​2.5 km².

Mat Island, also known as Hon Mat, has an area of ​​80 hectares, with a 5 km coastline surrounding it. Photo: Google Maps

Mat Island, also known as Hon Mat, has an area of ​​80 hectares, with a 5 km coastline surrounding it. The island is located about 19 km westward, southwest of the nearest mainland point, which is near the Lam River mouth. There are some small rocky islands to the east, about 2.3 km away. The island has steep slopes, with the highest point being 218 m above sea level.

The offshore area of Cua Lo, between these two islands has great potential for fisheries and tourism development. Marine and coastal ecosystems, including the marine conservation areas which is going to be established, play a vital role in maintaining biodiversity, providing seafood resources, regulating weather and climate, and serving as natural infrastructure to mitigate natural disasters and climate change.

Expanding the area of ​​marine conservation areas is an important aspect of the blue economy, seen as one of the effective and cost-efficient methods to sustainably manage seafood resources and protect marine biodiversity.

To establish, manage and effectively organize activities in marine conservation areas, the Plan for the Protection and Exploitation of Aquatic Resources for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, has proposed several implementation solutions.

Specifically, it emphasizes research to develop policies for investing in essential infrastructure for marine conservation areas; enhancing socialization, attracting non-budgetary capital into the establishment and management of marine conservation areas; and increasing state budget investment in the management, construction and development of marine conservation areas.