The People's Council of Nghe An meets with the Gwangju City Council (South Korea)

(Baonghean.vn) - On May 22, at Gwangju City Hall (South Korea), the delegation of the Nghe An Provincial People's Council had a working session with the Council of Gwangju City.



The working session was attended by Mr. Jeong Mu Chang - Chairman of the Gwangju City Council and the council’s leaders.

The delegates from Nghe An province included Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, as well as leaders from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Tourism, and other relevant units.

Speaking at the working session, Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh affirmed that after more than 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and South Korea, cooperation activities in all fields including diplomacy, trade, investment, tourism, culture, education, sports, etc. have been increasingly developed between the two countries. In particular, the cooperation between the parliaments and representative councils of the two countries has also been highly valued.

Nghe An, the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh, is the largest province in terms of area and the fourth largest in terms of population in Vietnam. Its economic scale and foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction rank among the top 10 out of 63 localities in Vietnam.

Currently, there are 23 South Korean FDI projects in Nghe An, and this number is expected to continue to increase significantly in the future. The import-export turnover between Nghe An and South Korea accounts for 21% of the province's total import-export turnover.

In 2022, the Nghe An Provincial People's Council received, held talks and signed a cooperation agreement with the Gwangju City Council. The two localities have also conducted numerous activities to promote cooperation in investment, trade, tourism, culture, sports, education, vocational training and labor export.

During the working session, delegates from both sides discussed a wide range of issues within the framework of cooperation, especially the contents related to their 2022 cooperation agreement, in order to contribute to the further development of the cooperative relationship between the two localities.