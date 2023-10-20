The People's Councils of Vientiane Capital (Laos) and Nghe An Province exchange experiences in their activities

(Baonghean.vn) - On October 20, as part of their working program in Nghe An Province, the delegation from the People's Council of Vientiane Capital, Lao People's Democratic Republic, and the People's Council of Nghe An Province organized a conference to exchange experiences in their activities.

Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Council of Nghe An presents flowers to welcome the working delegation from the People's Council of Vientiane Capital (Laos). Photo: Mai Hoa

During the conference, both sides discussed various issues related to the experiences in the activities of the People's Councils. Specifically, the People's Council of Nghe An Province shared their experiences regarding the supervision of public investment and attracting investments in the province of Nghe An; experiences in the construction, examination, and issuance of resolutions by the People's Council of Nghe An Province; experiences in supervising the implementation of issued resolutions; organizational models and methods, as well as experiences in the operation of district-level People's Councils within the province of Nghe An.

Scene from the discussion session. Photo: Lam Tung

Subsequently, the members of the working delegation from the People's Council of Vientiane Capital (Laos) raised numerous questions and received exchanges of experiences from the Standing Committee, the committees of the People's Council of Nghe An Province, and representatives of district-level People's Councils regarding the attraction and management of foreign investment resources; mobilizing social resources, particularly resources from the people, for infrastructure construction; the implementation of compensation and resettlement for land clearance in various projects.

Furthermore, clarifications were made regarding the relationship between the People's Committee - the law enforcement agency, and the People's Council of the same level - the agency overseeing the activities of the People's Committee; activities related to examination, issuance, and supervision of the implementation of resolutions on public investment by the People's Council; budget allocation for the operation of the People's Council; the authority of the provincial People's Council in national defense and security work, etc.

At the end of the discussion, the working delegation from the People's Council of Vientiane Capital sincerely thanked for the sharing and clarification from the practical activities of the People's Council of Nghe An Province; this shall be a valuable experience in methods and operations that the People's Council of Vientiane Capital will apply to enhance the quality and effectiveness of their activities in the future.

The delegates from Vientiane Capital also expressed the desire for the two agencies to continue strengthening their close cooperation and achieving even higher results; proposing that the two Departments of Internal Affairs and the two Offices of the People's Council act as "liaison points" for future effective cooperation between the two People's Councils.

Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Council of Nghe An, presents a commemorative gift to the People's Council of Vientiane Capital. Photo: Lam Tung

Fully agreeing with the proposal of the leadership of the People's Council of Vientiane Capital, the leadership of the People's Council of Nghe An Province expressed the view: Learning and sharing experiences and effective practices are mutually beneficial activities; the People's Council of Vientiane Capital learns from the experience of Nghe An Province's People's Council and vice versa, and these activities can take various forms through conferences, discussion sessions, exchange visits, and working programs between the two sides; involving members of the People's Councils and their committees...

The Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Council of Nghe An Province also hoped that the teams of cadres and officials from both People's Councils will be pioneers in promoting bilateral cooperation; pushing for the activities of the two local People's Councils to be more effective and firmly established; contributing to the implementation of the policy of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two localities as agreed upon by the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Nghe An and the Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee of Vientiane Capital.