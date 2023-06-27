The political security and social order in Nghe An continue to be ensured

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of June 27, the leaders of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee organized a meeting of the Internal Affairs Bloc to assess the situation and results of work in June and discuss the key tasks for July 2023.

Overview of the meeting. Photo: Thanh Duy

Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, and Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly chaired the working session.

According to the evaluation, in June 2023, the political security and social order and safety in the area continued to be ensured. The forces and functional agencies proactively grasped and suggested solutions to stabilize the situation, preventing any complex incidents related to national security. All levels and sectors have coordinated to ensure the safety and order of the entrance examination for grade 10.

The functional departments focused on directing and implementing crackdowns, raids, and suppression of various types of crimes and social evils. In this regard, 33 cases and 167 people involved in gambling were discovered (24 cases and 110 people were prosecuted), and nearly VND 400 million was confiscated.

The Vinh City’s Police successfully broke up a criminal operation, completely dismantling an online football betting network and arresting 9 suspects. They have made initial determinations regarding transactions conducted online, amounting to over VND 80 billion.

High-tech crimes, particularly online fraud and embezzlement, have become increasingly complex. During the month, the law enforcement agencies uncovered major drug and economic cases.

Specifically, the functional agencies detected 144 cases, arrested 182 suspects involved in drug offenses, seized 1.3 kilograms of heroin, over 7 kilograms and more than 15,400 synthetic drug pills, and 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

They also discovered and dealt with 371 incidents involving 421 individuals, confiscated 31 kilograms of explosives, and a large amount of smuggled goods with an approximate total value of VND 700 million.

The investigation, prosecution, and trial of cases are carried out in accordance with the provisions of the law. Some cases and incidents fall under the monitoring and guidance of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, with the relevant sectors focusing on resolving them.

The Provincial Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negative Phenomena has proactively implemented its assigned tasks. The agencies, units, and localities continue to pay attention to the work of meeting the people, processing and resolving petitions, complaints, denunciations, suggestions, and feedback from citizens. The violations detected through inspections and examinations are promptly addressed.

Efforts to combat smuggling, commercial fraud, counterfeit, prohibited and substandard goods, as well as food hygiene and safety have been intensified.

The execution of civil judgments has shown positive changes. Measures for fire prevention and fighting and ensuring search and rescue operations have been strengthened.