icon-search

The pristine beauty of Tham Binh cave

Dinh Tuyen - Huu Vi

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News
(Baonghean.vn) - The cave has a depth of thousands of meters with stalactites and patches of green moss. Inside the cave, there is a spring where people can go fishing.
The pristine beauty of Tham Binh cave ảnh 1

Located more than 20km to the west of the center of Que Phong district is Cam Muon commune, the land belonging to Muong Quang in the past. Here there are overlapping mountains with many caves. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The pristine beauty of Tham Binh cave ảnh 2

In the photo: A rock cave called Tham Binh on Pha Co mountain in Cam village (Cam Muon commune). This place used to be the "navel" of gold in Que Phong district. The name of Cam village also means “gold”. Tham Binh Cave has a depth of over 1,000 meters. Photo: Huu Vi
The pristine beauty of Tham Binh cave ảnh 3

This cave was once ravaged by ornamental stone hunters and gold panning. Photo: Huu Vi
The pristine beauty of Tham Binh cave ảnh 4

However, this landscape still retains an impressive beauty. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The pristine beauty of Tham Binh cave ảnh 5

Under the arch of the cave where light can be found are patches of green moss. Next to it are quite beautiful stalactites. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The pristine beauty of Tham Binh cave ảnh 6

At the foot of the mountain, right next to the cave is a large stream flowing from the cave. In summer the water is cool. In winter, the spring water is warmer than the ambient temperature. Photo: Huu Vi
The pristine beauty of Tham Binh cave ảnh 7

Currently, there are several stalls set up next to the stream by local people to serve guests to cool off and explore caves. A representative of the commune government said that the locality now has an idea to develop this place into a tourist destination. Photo: Dinh Tuyen

Tin liên quan

western Nghe An Tham Binh cave Que Phong district Nghe An tourism

Có thể bạn quan tâm

Tin mới

Tan Ky - a stunning tourist destination

Tan Ky - a stunning tourist destination

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - With Km 0 - the starting point of the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, the parallel mountain ranges, caves, waterfalls, and unique cultural traditions of the local people, Tan Ky converges the elements for developing community-based eco-tourism.
Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An

Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - Opened for tourism since 2022, Hoi Nguyen tourist spot in Yen Thang commune, Tuong Duong district has attracted many visitors. Here, tourists can immerse themselves in the breath-taking beauty of rivers, mountains, forests, and enjoy relaxing moments and exciting experiences.