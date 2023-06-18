The pristine beauty of Tham Binh cave

(Baonghean.vn) - The cave has a depth of thousands of meters with stalactites and patches of green moss. Inside the cave, there is a spring where people can go fishing.
Located more than 20km to the west of the center of Que Phong district is Cam Muon commune, the land belonging to Muong Quang in the past. Here there are overlapping mountains with many caves. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
In the photo: A rock cave called Tham Binh on Pha Co mountain in Cam village (Cam Muon commune). This place used to be the "navel" of gold in Que Phong district. The name of Cam village also means “gold”. Tham Binh Cave has a depth of over 1,000 meters. Photo: Huu Vi
This cave was once ravaged by ornamental stone hunters and gold panning. Photo: Huu Vi
However, this landscape still retains an impressive beauty. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
Under the arch of the cave where light can be found are patches of green moss. Next to it are quite beautiful stalactites. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
At the foot of the mountain, right next to the cave is a large stream flowing from the cave. In summer the water is cool. In winter, the spring water is warmer than the ambient temperature. Photo: Huu Vi
Currently, there are several stalls set up next to the stream by local people to serve guests to cool off and explore caves. A representative of the commune government said that the locality now has an idea to develop this place into a tourist destination. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
