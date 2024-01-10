Nghe An News

The residents of Vinh city celebrate Tet early

Thanh Phuc

(Baonghean.vn) - There is still a month until the Lunar New Year, but on the streets of Vinh City, many gardeners have already set up stalls selling peach blossoms, kumquat trees, and various flowers to serve the early Tet celebration needs of the people.

bna-nhieu-mau-8021.jpg
At this time, gardeners, flower shops, and numerous Tet flower-selling points have begun displaying and selling ornamental plants and flowers for people to enjoy during Tet. Along the streets, the vibrant colors of peach blossoms, kumquat trees, and pomelo create a lively atmosphere, bringing a sense of the upcoming Tet holiday. Photo: Thanh Phuc
bna-lan-1431.jpg
According to small traders, this year ornamental plants and Tet flowers are being sold earlier than in previous years due to the increasing interest of people in enjoying flowers before Tet. Photo: Thanh Phuc
bna-quat-2236.jpg
A Tet flower stall owner on Nguyen Van Cu Street said: "In just the past 10 days, we have sold nearly 300 pots of kumquat trees and 200 pots of chrysanthemums. By the 10th day of the last lunar month, the entire Tet items like peach blossoms, peach branches, peach bonsai, orchids... will be fully stocked". Photo:Thanh Phuc
bna-quat-4-6901.jpg
This year, the favorable weather conditions have led to good growth of kumquat trees with beautiful fruits. Especially, the bonsai kumquat pots are both beautifully shaped and have evenly ripe, green leaves. Their durability can last up to 2-3 months, making them popular among people, prompting early purchases. Photo: Thanh Phuc
bna-dao-2066.jpg
Miniature peach blossoms from Nhat Tan are also being sold by many fresh flower shops for people to celebrate Tet early. For just 90,000 - 150,000 Vietnamese dong, one can get a beautiful tabletop peach blossom branch, creating a warm and cheerful working space at the end of the year. Photo: Thanh Phuc
bna-dao-xe-3108.jpg
Many large-sized and curved peach blossom branches are also being sold by garden owners to meet the needs of organizations, businesses, and units for early hall decorations. Photo: Thanh Phuc
bna-ghep-3-8000.jpg
Snowflake flowers and wild plum flowers have also been abundantly brought from the forests to the streets to meet people's demands. Photo: Thanh Phuc
bna-buoi-8092.jpg
Pomelo trees taller than 2 meters, bearing full, glossy, and uniformly beautiful fruits, have also been put up for sale. These ornamental trees are quite selective and are meant for offices, businesses, or homes with spacious areas. Photo: Thanh Phuc
bna-cuc-6439.jpg
At this time, flower and plant shops have seen many visitors coming in to view, admire, inquire about prices, tree forms and positions. Many have chosen to buy decorative flowers for their gardens and miniature landscapes. Photo: Thanh Phuc
bna-lan-3488.jpg
The Tet flower vendors have displayed and set up stalls for business from the middle of the 11th lunar month until the end of the Lunar New Year. Photo: Thanh Phuc
bna-sac-hoa-198.jpg
The vibrant colors of flowers have filled the streets, creating a lively and festive Tet atmosphere. Photo: Thanh Phuc
