The Standing Committee of the Nghe An PPC approves the investment policy for a nearly VND 600 billion footwear production project in Quynh Luu

(Baonghean.vn) - The project will be implemented in Quynh Thach commune, Quynh Luu district with a total investment of VND 593.209 billion. It is expected to create jobs for about 8,000 workers when put into operation.



The above policy was approved by the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee at the its regular meeting in April 2023 held on the morning of April 27. Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council presided over the meeting.

The working session was also attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Thong - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; representatives of the Party Central Commissions; members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee;...

The project is invested by Thinh Phat Textile Joint Stock Company, with a 50-year operating period from the date of land lease decision.

It aims to supply footwear products, raw materials for the footwear industry to the market, with a capacity of 10 million products per year.

The project investment scale includes a system of 6 factories, offices, worker dormitories, worker canteens, and technical infrastructure, which will be deployed on a total area of 98,761 square meters.

The investor will complete the investment procedures in the third quarter of 2023, and then carry out construction and put the project into operation in the fourth quarter of 2024.

It is assessed that the project is appropriate for the land use planning orientation of Quynh Luu district in the 2021-2030 period, which was approved by the Provincial People's Committee (in which the land is designated for non-agricultural production purposes). It is also compatible with the new style rural planning direction in the 2021-2030 period which is being developed by Quynh Thach commune.

Moreover, the project is consistent with the industrial development orientation of Nghe An province, in which the textile and garment sector is one of the prioritized sectors for export growth and job creation. It also aligns with the 5 year socio-economic development direction of Quynh Luu district for the 2021-2025 period, in terms of promoting investment attraction in industrial and cottage industrial development.

After the Provincial Party Committee's Standing Committee has agreed on the investment policy, the Provincial People's Committee's Party Executive Committee will direct the provincial departments, investors, and related units to complete the procedures and implement the next steps in accordance with the law.