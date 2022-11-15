The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee approves the Project to develop Nghe An Newspaper in the new period

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning July 28, the Provincial Standing Committee heard and commented on the Project of comprehensive quality improvement associated with digital transformation of Nghe An Newspaper in the period of 2022 - 2027, taking into account 2030.

Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party’s Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation of the National People's Congress, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council presided over the meeting. Also attending were: Mr. Nguyen Van Thong - Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; members of the Provincial Standing Committee and heads of a number of related departments and sectors.

COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT OF NGHE AN NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATED WITH DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Implementing Project No. 01 of the Provincial Party Committee approved on October 17, 2011 on "Improving the quality of Nghe An Newspaper in the period of 2011 - 2015, taking into account 2020", Nghe An Newspaper has always strived to complete and successfully complete the planned targets approved by the Provincial Standing Committee.

In which, there are 6 items that are ahead of schedule; 17 items on schedule; 2 items are not implemented on schedule; 4 proposed items are not implemented and 5 unimplemented items will continue to be implemented in the near future...

Nghe An newspaper has had a comprehensive change in both the content and form of publications; step by step becoming a multimedia press agency, ensuring the leading role and orientation of public opinion. In 2015, Nghe An Newspaper was awarded the title of Hero of Labor during the renovation period...

Although Nghe An Newspaper has had a great innovation, there are still some shortcomings and limitations. On that basis, Nghe An Newspaper submitted to the Provincial Standing Committee the Project of comprehensive quality improvement associated with digital transformation of Nghe An Newspaper in the period of 2022 - 2027, taking into account 2030.

The specific goal is to comprehensively develop Nghe An Newspaper’s publications including: Nghe An Daily Newspaper; Nghe An Weekend; Ethnic - Mountainous special edition and Nghe An e-Newspaper; professionalization of publishing, advertising - publicity work; modernization of facilities and technology for journalism.

To realize the above goal, Nghe An Newspaper presents 5 groups of key tasks and solutions related to innovation in leadership and management thinking in the direction of digital transformation; comprehensively innovating, improving the quality of publications with the motto of taking content as the core, technology as the center, performing political tasks and serving people as the prerequisite for the comprehensive development of Nghe An Newspaper.

Nghe An newspaper also focuses on promoting the digital transformation of journalism; development of human resources to meet requirements and tasks; professionalization of publishing, advertising and publicity.

At the meeting, the members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee highly appreciated the achievements of Nghe An Newspaper in the 10 years of implementing Project No. 01; at the same time, highly agreed with the promulgation of the project to develop Nghe An Newspaper in the new period.

Mr. Bui Thanh An - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial Party Committee’s Inspection Commission emphasized 3 grounds for promulgating the project. Accordingly, Nghe An Newspaper has made many great developments in terms of the number of issues, publications, the operation of the editorial office and the human potential; the State financial mechanism has also changed. Through meetings, the authorities raised the issue of needing to change the financial mechanism for Nghe An Newspaper.

Along with that, according to the Chairman of the Provincial Inspection Commission, the promulgation of the project to develop Nghe An Newspaper in the new period is also based on the biggest principle that the agency can perform well the role as the voice of the Party, the Government and the People of Nghe An in the new context.

Concurring with the above point of view, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Huong - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Party Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Education after analyzing the advantages and difficulties posed to Nghe An Newspaper in the current period, said that the newspaper needs to develop strategies and plans to implement digital transformation; at the same time, continue to pay attention to improve the readers’ experience, attract more readers online. Along with that, Nghe An Newspaper needs a strategy to train human resources in the context of digital transformation. Based on the above analysis, the Head of the Provincial Party Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Education agreed that there should be mechanisms and ways to invest in infrastructure, facilities and human training for Nghe An Newspaper.

INTEREST IN DEVELOPING HUMAN RESOURCES AND EQUIPMENT

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Thong - Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee acknowledged the developments of Nghe An Newspaper through the content of publications, the quality of human resources, especially the political bravery of the staff, reporters and editors of Nghe An Newspaper.

Based on the analysis of the achieved results and current challenges for Nghe An Newspaper, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee assessed that, the content of the project is basically relevant, which is to improve the comprehensive quality associated with digital transformation. In which, the issue of comprehensive quality improvement includes: professional goals; building human resources to meet professional requirements; facilities and technical equipment. These issues have an organic relationship with each other. Thereby, Mr. Nguyen Van Thong outlined a number of solutions and implementations to improve the comprehensive quality of the Newspaper associated with digital transformation.

Concluding this content, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - the Secretary of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee noted the comprehensive changes of Nghe An Newspaper in terms of both content and form and it is gradually becoming a multimedia news agency.

Going into details, for the implementation of tasks and solutions for human resource development to meet the requirements, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee emphasized: Nghe An Newspaper needs to exercise autonomy according to the Government's Decree No. 60/2021/ND-CP, dated June 21, 2021 stipulating the financial autonomy mechanism of public non-business units; at the same time, the downsizing the payroll shall comply with the spirit of resolutions and regulations of the Central Government, provincial documents and regulations and the Job Placement Scheme.

As for funds for the implementation of the Project, the head of the Provincial Party Committee requested to calculate and make appropriate divergence and annually the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Finance, Nghe An Newspaper shall coordinate in calculating the necessary contents, close to the actual implementation of the newspaper's tasks to propose funds for investment in facilities, equipment sufficient for Nghe An Newspaper to properly perform its assigned functions and tasks.