The Standing Committees of the Provincial Party Committees of Nghe An and Hung Yen sign the Memorandum of Cooperation

(Baonghean.vn) - On March 30, in Hung Yen province, the Standing Committees of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee and Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee held a conference to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the two provinces.

The conference was attended by the Nghe An’s delegation including: Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council ; Mr. Nguyen Van Thong - Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, leaders of a number of departments and sectors. The conference was also attended by the Hung Yen leaders including: Mr. Nguyen Huu Nghia - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; Mr. Tran Quoc Toan - Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council; Mr. Tran Quoc Van - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, leaders of a number of departments and sectors.

Although Hung Yen province and Nghe An province differ in geographical location, natural conditions, population and society, they also have similar historical, traditional and cultural characteristics, sharing the same link in the tradition of revolutionary struggle as well as the academic tradition. Hung Yen is the hometown of Mrs. Hoang Thi Loan - the dear mother of President Ho Chi Minh; and Nghe An is the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh.

In the spirit of cooperation, openness, friendliness and mutual development in order to successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the Resolution of the provincial Party Congress of the two provinces as well as the Resolution of the Party Congress at all levels, at the conference, Mr. Nguyen Huu Nghia - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Hung Yen’s Provincial Party Committee informed some notable highlights of the economic and social situation of Hung Yen province as well as the province's positions on cooperation and joint development with Nghe An province.

Secretary of the Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee said that the 2 provinces have many things in common. Their experiences in many contents and fields can be exchanged and shared, especially good, creative and effective ways in Party and political system building; cooperation in economic, cultural and social development; cooperation in product processing and consumption; cooperation in attracting investment; cooperation in urban development and administrative reforms, particularly digital transformation.

Secretary of the Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee believed that when the leaders meet, share experience and sign the memorandum of cooperation between 2 localities - the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh and his mother's homeland, a new chapter will be opened to elevate the strong relationship, special affection between the 2 localities. At the same time, it opens up many development opportunities, contributing to the overall development of the whole country.

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy thanked the warm and thoughtful welcome of the Hung Yen’s Standing Committee of Provincial Party Committee; congratulated that the province has taken very solid steps in the right direction, achieved many goals, become a fast-growing and strong industrial province of the North; a bright spot in the key economic triangle Hanoi - Hai Phong - Quang Ninh.

After informing the leaders of Hung Yen province about the characteristics of Nghe An province in terms of natural, economic, cultural, social conditions and its development orientations, the head of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee affirmed that the two provinces of Hung Yen and Nghe An sign and implement the cooperation program is practical, important and meaningful. This is a significant milestone to further tighten the close bond, friendly relationship and good support between the Party, Government and People of the two provinces.

The cooperation contents will be an important basis to be implemented by all levels and branches of the two provinces, thereby maximizing the potentials and advantages of each locality, supporting and promoting mutual development.

In particular, Nghe An can learn from Hung Yen successful experience in attracting investment, developing industrial parks, enterprises; new-style rural construction; Party and political system building...

Thanking the sharing and support of Hung Yen province for Nghe An over the past time, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy wished the relationship and cooperation between the two provinces would be more and more extensive, effective and strong.

After discussion, on behalf of the Standing Committees of the Provincial Party Committee of the two provinces, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee and Mr. Nguyen Huu Nghia - Secretary of the Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two provinces of Nghe An and Hung Yen in the 2023 - 2025 period, focusing on 5 contents: Exchanging experiences on Party and political system building; cooperation in cultural and tourism development; cooperation in product development, production, processing and consumption; cooperation in investment attraction and urban development; cooperation in the field of digital transformation and administrative reform; thereby strengthening, consolidating and developing the special friendly cooperation relationship between the Party, Government and People of the two provinces; promoting revolutionary traditions, solidarity, special affection; jointly developing in order to successfully implement the Resolution of the Party Congress of the two provinces and contribute to the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

At the conference, Hung Yen province donated VND 2.25 billion to support the construction of 45 houses for poor households in Nam Dan district (Nghe An). Leaders of the 2 provinces also handed over presents from their Provincial Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Provincial Fatherland Front Committee.

Earlier, the delegation of Nghe An province offered flowers and incense at the memorial house of Mrs. Hoang Thi Loan - the mother of President Ho Chi Minh in Hong Tien commune, Khoai Chau district; offered flowers and incense at Uncle Ho memorial house; offered flowers at the General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh Monument in Hung Yen City.