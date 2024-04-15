The Ulyanovsk authority (Russian Federation) to visit Nghe An and inaugurate the V.I. Lenin monument

(Baonghean.vn) - The V.I. Lenin monument project in Vinh City is a symbol of friendship between the two countries of Vietnam - Russia in general, a cultural and artistic symbol, expressing the affection of the people of the two provinces of Nghe An and Ulyanovsk in particular.

Mr. Nguyen Ba Hao - Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communication provides information at the conference. Photo: Ngan Hanh

In the April 2024 publicity direction, the Provincial Party Committee's Commission for Publicity and Education proposed that the press should have numerous articles covering the high-level delegation event of the Ulyanovsk provincial authority (Russian Federation) visiting and working in Nghe An, inaugurating the V.I. Lenin Monument in Vinh City.

On April 4, the Provincial Party Committee's Commission for Publicity and Education, Department of Information and Communication, and the Provincial Journalists' Association co-organized the April 2024 Press Conference.

During the conference, assessing the press work in March, Mr. Nguyen Ba Hao - Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communication stated: In March 2024, the press strictly adhered to the guidance and orientation of the Provincial Party Committee's Commission for Publicity and Education, as well as the state management of the Department of Information and Communication. Many media agencies produced articles, features, reports, and quality programs on key topics of the month.

Specifically, in the fields of current affairs and politics, the press vividly propagated the internal and external activities of the province; the focal points of the regular meetings in March 2024 of the Provincial Standing Committee and the provincial People's Committee; activities commemorating the 76th anniversary of the People's Public Security Force learning and implementing President Ho Chi Minh's Six Teachings; The Nghe An police force receiving the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces has been timely and fully informed and updated.

Additionally, media agencies reflected shortcomings in some projects, addressing issues such as: difficulties in land clearance in some projects causing delays; increased transportation fares causing difficulties and pressure on businesses; existing shortcomings in some industrial clusters; tax arrears issues; illegal sand mining, mineral exploitation, deforestation; environmental pollution; deteriorating project works, etc.

In the cultural realm, in March, media agencies produced many articles and images of activities and festivals in the province, contributing to promoting cultural heritage objects and intangible cultural heritage of Nghe An to people nationwide and international friends, as well as attracting tourists.

Simultaneously, some press organizations had articles reflecting distortions, commercialization, and the abuse of festivals for profit; superstitions, deviant behaviors, which erode traditional cultural values; emphasizing the effectiveness of the tourism sector in implementing solutions to promote tourism development and contribute to promoting the brand of Nghe An tourism.

In the April 2024 publicity direction, the Provincial Party Committee's Commission for Publicity and Education proposed that the press vividly propagate the event of welcoming the high-level delegation of the Ulyanovsk provincial authoriy (Russian Federation) visiting and working in Nghe An province, including the inauguration event of the V.I. Lenin Monument in Vinh City, scheduled for mid-April.

The area designated for installing the V.I. Lenin monument is near the roundabout, between V.I. Lenin Avenue and Nguyen Phong Sac Street, Vinh City.

The V.I. Lenin monument project in Vinh City is a symbol of friendship between the two countries of Vietnam - Russia in general, a cultural and artistic symbol, expressing the affection of the people of the two provinces of Nghe An and Ulyanovsk in particular.

Through this event, the press need to propagate the good relationship and external activities between Nghe An province and Ulyanovsk province, deepen bilateral cooperation activities in investment, trade, healthcare, education and training, tourism...

Additionally, the Provincial Party Committee's Commission for Publicity and Education also proposed that media agencies vividly propagate events and major holidays in the month, especially promoting news and articles about activities towards commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2024).