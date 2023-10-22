The VND 7.2 trillion expressway passing through Nghe An: A bird's eye view

Thanh Duy - Thanh Cuong - Pham Bang

(Baonghean.vn) - The project involving the construction of the Nghi Son - Dien Chau section spans a length of 50 kilometers, passing through two provinces: Thanh Hoa (6.5 km) and Nghe An (43.5 km).

expressway passing through Nghe An Nghi Son Dien Chau Section investment in infrastructure transportation

