Thousands of visitors flock to spiritual tourist attractions in Nghe An

(Baonghean.vn) - In the first days of the Lunar New Year - the Year of the Cat, historical relics as well as cultural and spiritual tourist attractions in Nghe An welcome a large number of visitors to admire and offer incense to pray for fortune and peace.
At the beginning of the new year, many tourists arrange time to visit Diec Pagoda in Vinh city. At the ancient pagoda in the heart of the city, visitors find peace, relaxation, get rid of daily worries and look forwards to good things in the beginning of the Lunar New Year - the Year of the Cat 2023. Photo: Ngan Hanh
In front of the sacred pagoda, visitors pray for a peaceful life and send their wishes for life. Photo: Ngan Hanh
Many visitors take advantage of this time to capture photos on the special occasion. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
At the Temple of Emperor Quang Trung, there is a space for "calligraphers" to display their writing skills. Many people ask calligraphy artisans to give them calligraphy works with the desire for their wisdom to shine. Photo: Ngan Hanh
On the 1st day of Tet, many tourists go to the temple of Emperor Quang Trung on Dung Quyet mountain (Vinh city) to offer incense, pray for peace and fortune. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
The Tenth Prince Temple (Hung Nguyen district) also attract a lot of tourists both inside and outside the province during the Lunar New Year. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
Visitors buy offerings to pray for peace and relaxation at the Tenth Prince Temple. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
Visiting temples and pagodas on Tet occasion is a beautiful tradition of the Vietnamese people. This religious activity contributes to helping people turn to goodness, preserving the beauty of the soul and peace of mind in life. In this photo: Tourists pray at the Tenth Prince Temple (Hung Nguyen district). Photo: Dinh Tuyen
