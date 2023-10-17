Three projects participating in Techfest Nghe An Open 2023 successfully raise USD 50,000 from funds and investors

(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of October 13th, at the award ceremony of Techfest Nghe An Open 2023, investors and funds pledged investments to the startups.
Specifically, the Handmade Candle project by Nguyen Hong Phuc received a USD 20,000 investment commitment from ABT Trading Jsc.; The AiWow project - a virtual MC platform by Nguyen Le Trung Kien received a USD 20,000 investment commitment, and the production and business project of bamboo tube liquor "Lau Then Pha" by author Luong Thi Huong received a USD 10,000 investment commitment, both from the Song Lam Startup Incubator.
The Techfest Nghe An Open 2023 with the theme "Connecting Founders" received over 120 applications from organizations and individuals nationwide; among which, 113 applications were submitted online over a period of more than 9 months since its launch.
The Organizing Committee selected nearly 60 projects that met the complete application requirements. After the screening, training, and project improvement stages, the Organizing Committee selected the top 20 most promising projects to advance to the final round of the competition.
The Organizing Committee awarded 10 prizes to the most promising startup projects. Among them, there was one First Prize with a reward of VND 40 million; 2 Second Prizes with rewards of VND 32 million each; 3 Third Prizes with rewards of VND 24 million each. There were also 4 Encouragement Prizes with rewards of VND 8 million each.
The top 3 of the Techfest Nghe An Open 2023 directly entered the project evaluation round of the VSV-Nghe An Investment Fund with a proposed investment of USD 40,000.
LIST OF AWARDED PROJECTS IN THE TECHFEST NGHE AN OPEN 2023
