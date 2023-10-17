Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Three projects participating in Techfest Nghe An Open 2023 successfully raise USD 50,000 from funds and investors

Thanh Duy

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of October 13th, at the award ceremony of Techfest Nghe An Open 2023, investors and funds pledged investments to the startups.

bna_IMG_8144.JPG
Provincial leaders visit the exhibition booths showcasing products of the innovative startups that successfully raise funds. Photo: Thanh Duy

Specifically, the Handmade Candle project by Nguyen Hong Phuc received a USD 20,000 investment commitment from ABT Trading Jsc.; The AiWow project - a virtual MC platform by Nguyen Le Trung Kien received a USD 20,000 investment commitment, and the production and business project of bamboo tube liquor "Lau Then Pha" by author Luong Thi Huong received a USD 10,000 investment commitment, both from the Song Lam Startup Incubator.

bna_IMG_8584.JPG
Investors present investment commitment to the Handmade candle project by Nguyen Hong Phuc. Photo: Thanh Duy

The Techfest Nghe An Open 2023 with the theme "Connecting Founders" received over 120 applications from organizations and individuals nationwide; among which, 113 applications were submitted online over a period of more than 9 months since its launch.

The Organizing Committee selected nearly 60 projects that met the complete application requirements. After the screening, training, and project improvement stages, the Organizing Committee selected the top 20 most promising projects to advance to the final round of the competition.

bna_IMG_8587.JPG
Leaders of the Song Lam Startup Incubator Fund presents investment commitment to the AiWow project - a virtual MC platform and the production and business project of bamboo tube liquor "Lau Then Pha". Photo: Thanh Duy

The Organizing Committee awarded 10 prizes to the most promising startup projects. Among them, there was one First Prize with a reward of VND 40 million; 2 Second Prizes with rewards of VND 32 million each; 3 Third Prizes with rewards of VND 24 million each. There were also 4 Encouragement Prizes with rewards of VND 8 million each.

The top 3 of the Techfest Nghe An Open 2023 directly entered the project evaluation round of the VSV-Nghe An Investment Fund with a proposed investment of USD 40,000.

LIST OF AWARDED PROJECTS IN THE TECHFEST NGHE AN OPEN 2023

bna_IMG_8574.JPG
The First Prize is awarded to the CP23 Smart Car Protection Equipment project by Le Tien Hieu. Photo: Thanh Duy
bna_IMG_8565.JPG
The Second Prizes are awarded to the Phuc An FARM project by author Nguyen Xuan Huy, and the AiWow project by author Nguyen Le Trung Kien. Photo: Thanh Duy
bna_IMG_8552.JPG
The Third Prizes are awarded to the KYODO FOODS project - Salt-cured food chain, by Nguyen Thi Hong Thuong; AN AN Clean Incense project - developing traditional herbal incense products, by Dang Huu Hung, and the Hippo Steam project, by Bui Thi Linh Trang. Photo: Thanh Duy
bna_IMG_8547.JPG
The Encouragement Prizes are awarded to the project to develop technology lines to complete the lotus industry value chain in Vietnam, by author Le Thi Tam; the "Flying over Nghe Land" project, by Le Thi Hai Phong; the production and business project of bamboo tube liquor "Lau Then Pha", by author Luong Thi Huong, and the Aquaculture model that circulates water and clean vegetables using Aquaponic technology project by Nguyen Van Đat. Photo: Thanh Duy
Tin liên quan
Techfest Nghe An Open 2023 Startup Incubator Organizing Committee promising projects

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

H'mong people's market in the border area of Nghe An

H'mong people's market in the border area of Nghe An

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - Located in the border area of Tri Le commune (Que Phong), the H’mong people's market is the first market organized on the occasion of Independence Day, where people come to trade and exchange the colorful cultural characteristics of various ethnic groups in the West of Nghe An.

UAVs spray pesticides on Yen Thanh's rice fields

UAVs spray pesticides on Yen Thanh's rice fields

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - At this time, pests are rampant in the rice fields of Yen Thanh district. The local agricultural sector has coordinated with service providers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for pesticide spraying, achieving high effectiveness in pest control.