Tourists flock to Cua Lo to avoid heat waves

According to Mr. Hoang Van Phuc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Cua Lo town, during the first 10 days of July (from July 1-10), the weather was scorching hot, attracting a large number of tourists from all regions to Cua Lo to “cool off”. During this period, the town received and served approximately 300,000 to 330,000 tourists for vacationing, swimming in the sea, and participating in various recreational activities, including over 100,000 overnight visitors.
The significant numbers reflect the appeal of Cua Lo as a coastal town, especially during the summer, confirming it as one of the most beautiful beach tourism destinations in Central Vietnam, attracting visitors from all over the country.
These results provide motivation and confidence for Cua Lo town to strive towards the goal of welcoming and serving 3.4 million tourists in 2023, with a revenue target of VND 3,350 billion.
Currently, the town is actively promoting tourism business activities, organizing cultural and sports events, and developing new tour itineraries to attract visitors.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of June 27, the leaders of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee organized a meeting of the Internal Affairs Bloc to assess the situation and results of work in June and discuss the key tasks for July 2023.
(Baonghean.vn) - During difficult time across the country, foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction is considered a highlight of Nghe An province, with 8 projects and a registered capital of USD 613.8 million.
(Baonghean.vn) - Women from Nghe An province have made a significant impact at the competition by participating in two sports: women's volleyball and badminton and of winning the badminton’s "Style Award".
(Baonghean.vn) - During hot summer days, the demand for rice field crabs to prepare nutritious and refreshing dishes in Ha Noi has significantly increased. As a result, even with high price hikes, Yen Thanh's rice field crabs are still sold out.
(Baonghean.vn) - According to the authorities, the number of motor vehicles on the road in the entire province increased rapidly in the early months of 2023, particularly with the registration of new cars, which increased by 4.03%.
(Baonghean.vn) - Vinh Airport is planned to have a design capacity to accommodate 8 million passengers per year by 2030 and 14 million passengers per year by 2050. It will be the 7th largest out of 14 international airports in Vietnam.
(Baonghean.vn) - On June 12, the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), conducted a training program on communication skills for forest protection officers and members from 7 provinces.
(Baonghean.vn) - In the summer, the Western part of Nghe An is likened to a "fiery pan" due to the high temperature accompanied by scorching Southwest winds. However, in return, this place is blessed with many cool waterfalls and streams, offering a refreshing retreat for people to cool down.
(Baonghean.vn) - Each propaganda poster serves as a profound message to convey to cadres, party members, and the people the significance of President Ho Chi Minh's Call for Patriotic Emulation, as well as the prominent position, role, and great impact of the patriotic emulation movement.
(Baonghean.vn) - Compared to the first four months of 2023, Nghe An has moved up one rank to the 9th position among all localities in attracting the most FDI nationwide. It continues to lead among the 14 provinces and cities in the North Central Coast and Central Coast region...
(Baonghean.vn) - The Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee has recently issued the Action Program to implement Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on the socio-economic development and ensuring the defense and security in the North Central and Central Coast regions by 2030.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of May 20, in Vinh city, the delegation of Binh Phuoc province had a working session with the leaders of Nghe An province. The working session was attended by Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet - former Politburo member, former State President.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of May 19th, a special art program marking the closing of the Sen Village Festival 2023 took place at Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh City, Nghe An. The theme of the program was "From Sen Village to Ho Chi Minh City", jointly organized by Nghe An and Ho Chi Minh City.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the occasion of the 133rd anniversary of the beloved President Ho Chi Minh's birth (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2023), the Nghe An fellow countrymen association currently living and working in the Russian Federation respectfully lays wreath at his monument.
(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet expressed his desire that there will be significant impetuses for the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh to develop stronger, deserving its role and position; in which VSIP Nghe An needs to become a catalyst to contribute to the province's leap in development.
(Baonghean.vn) - On May 19, the working delegation from Nghe An province, led by Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, visited and worked in South Korea.
(Baonghean.vn) - According to the information from the Division of Enterprise and Labor, the Management Board of Nghe An’s Southeast Economic Zone, FDI enterprises in industrial parks need to urgently recruit over 10,000 young workers until June.
(Baonghean.vn) - This is a significant political event in the series of events commemorating the 133rd anniversary of the birth of President Ho Chi Minh, which takes place at the Kim Lien Special National Relic site.
(Baonghean.vn) - The officers and soldiers of the entire army pledge their absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the Party, and the People; determined to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Vietnamese People's Army, firmly defending the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.
(Baonghean.vn) - For the past 61 years, the faithful and exemplary relationship between Vietnam and Laos has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, making it increasingly strong, effective, and fruitful.
(Baonghean.vn) - With Km 0 - the starting point of the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, the parallel mountain ranges, caves, waterfalls, and unique cultural traditions of the local people, Tan Ky converges the elements for developing community-based eco-tourism.
(Baonghean.vn) - The project will be implemented in Quynh Thach commune, Quynh Luu district with a total investment of VND 593.209 billion. It is expected to create jobs for about 8,000 workers when put into operation.