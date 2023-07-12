Nghe An News

Tourists flock to Cua Lo to avoid heat waves

Cong Khang

(Baonghean.vn) - In the first 10 days of July, the coastal town of Cua Lo (Nghe An province) welcomed over 300,000 tourists for sightseeing, vacationing, and beach activities, with over 100,000 staying overnight.

bna_1 cửa lò.jpg
A large number of visitors flock to Cua Lo beach to “cool off” in summer days. Photo: Dinh Tuyen

According to Mr. Hoang Van Phuc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Cua Lo town, during the first 10 days of July (from July 1-10), the weather was scorching hot, attracting a large number of tourists from all regions to Cua Lo to “cool off”. During this period, the town received and served approximately 300,000 to 330,000 tourists for vacationing, swimming in the sea, and participating in various recreational activities, including over 100,000 overnight visitors.

The significant numbers reflect the appeal of Cua Lo as a coastal town, especially during the summer, confirming it as one of the most beautiful beach tourism destinations in Central Vietnam, attracting visitors from all over the country.

bna_3 cửa lò.jpg
Tourists enjoy culinary services at restaurants to the West of Binh Minh Street. Photo: Dinh Tuyen

These results provide motivation and confidence for Cua Lo town to strive towards the goal of welcoming and serving 3.4 million tourists in 2023, with a revenue target of VND 3,350 billion.

Currently, the town is actively promoting tourism business activities, organizing cultural and sports events, and developing new tour itineraries to attract visitors.

