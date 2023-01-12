icon-search

Travel to Muong Long and visit bullfight festival

Dao Tuan - Ngan Hanh - Thanh Cuong

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News
(Baonghean.vn) - For the Hmong people in Muong Long, the bullfight festival, locally known as the "bò chận" festival, is an indispensable cultural feature in their spiritual life.

Tin liên quan

bullfight western Nghe An Ky Son district Hmong people

Có thể bạn quan tâm

Tin mới

Nghe An ranks 10th nationwide in terms of GRDP scale

Nghe An ranks 10th nationwide in terms of GRDP scale

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - According to Nghe An Statistics Office, in 2022, despite many difficulties and challenges due to natural disasters and Covid -19 pandemic, Nghe An's economy still maintained a fairly high growth rate of 9.08%, ranking 2nd in the North Central region and 22nd nationwide.
Nghe An delegation works with EuroCham

Nghe An delegation works with EuroCham

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of November 29, on the sidelines of Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of Nghe An's PPC worked with the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam.
Hong Yen Village ‘booms’ thanks to banana trade

Hong Yen Village ‘booms’ thanks to banana trade

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - At 3 a.m, people of Hong Yen village, in Quynh Hong commune (Quynh Luu district) got up, turned on the lights to start their daily job. Trucks went out of the village road, roamed up the villages in Western Nghe An to purchase bananas. Old motorbikes laden with baskets of bananas spread out into rural markets... Banana trade has helped Hong Yen people to lead a prosperous life, build houses, buy cars, raise children and afford their study...