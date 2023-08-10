UAVs spray pesticides on Yen Thanh's rice fields

(Baonghean.vn) - At this time, pests are rampant in the rice fields of Yen Thanh district. The local agricultural sector has coordinated with service providers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for pesticide spraying, achieving high effectiveness in pest control.

At the summer-autumm rice field of Phan Dang Luu hamlet, Hoa Thanh commune, Yen Thanh district on the morning of August 9th, multiple UAVs were seen flying over the fields to spray pesticides for pest control.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Huong, Director of the Yen Thanh District’s Agricultural Service Center stated that on this over 30-hectare field, the local authorities collaborated with businesses to grow rice seeds, forming a large field, which is advantageous for caring and protecting the rice crop from pests and diseases.

Pouring pesticide into the reservoir of a UAV before its operation. Photo: Xuan Hoang

Currently, due to the presence of many pests, the Yen Thanh District’s Agricultural Service Center contacted the UAV pesticide spraying unit to help farmers promptly keep the pests and diseases under control.

The pesticides used for this round of pest control on the rice are not chemical plant protection substances but instead are biological plant protection agents, supplied for experimental spraying by the Center for Application of Advanced Science and Technology (Department of Science and Technology).

A UAV is flying over the fields of Phan Dang Luu hamlet, Hoa Thanh commune (Yen Thanh district) for pesticide spraying. Photo: Xuan Hoang

According to Mr. Nguyen Trong Huong, at the above mentioned field, the UAVs only need one session of time to spray, which is not only swift and efficient but also timely and uniform. However, to implement pesticide spraying by UAVs, it requires the rice fields to be linked with businesses; if not, it's difficult to carry out due to the lack of unity among farmers. Therefore, each year, around 500 hectares of spring rice fields in Yen Thanh are sprayed with pesticides using UAVs, while the summer-autumn rice crops are treated with UAVs on approximately 200 hectares.