Viet Nam – Germany College of Nghe An and Handwerkskammer Erfurt sign an MOU on vocational training

Thu Huong

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of March 13, the Viet Nam – Germany College of Nghe An organized a program for bilateral cooperation in vocational training with the Handwerkskammer Erfurt– the Chamber of Crafts of Erfurt City, Federal Republic of Germany.

vd-8661.jpg
An overall view of the ceremony. Photo: T.H

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of the leadership of provincial-level departments, boards, and sectors; representatives of several high schools in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.

At the event, the two sides focused on exchanging information about training programs; introducing vocational education and training programs in the state of Thurinigia; Degree conversion programs for working in Germany and exchanging, answering related questions and information about vocational education.

After agreeing on some important contents, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on vocational training cooperation.

vd1-6738.jpg
The two sides sign a memorandum of understanding on vocational training cooperation. Photo: T.H

The exchange of bilateral cooperation in vocational training is an opportunity for students currently studying at the Viet Nam - Germany College of Nghe An to study and work in Germany; at the same time, they receive support from businesses in accessing specialized software, advanced technologies, techniques, as well as enhancing foreign language proficiency for students to meet labor requirements in the coming time both domestically and internationally.

Germany MOU vocational training Viet Nam - Germany College Erfurt

