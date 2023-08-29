Vietnamese, Singaporean PMs kickstart VSIP Nghe An 2

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of August 29, in Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong attended the conference to promote the implementation of Vietnam-Singapore investment cooperation projects.

The conference was organized by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Government Office, the Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Vietnam with the coordination of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Company (VSIP).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attend the conference aimed at speeding up the implementation of Vietnam-Singapore investment cooperation projects. Photo: Nam An

The conference was also attended by the spouses of the two Prime Ministers and more than 500 delegates who are leaders of ministries, sectors, provinces, cities and more than 150 businesses of the two countries Vietnam and Singapore. The leaders of Nghe An province who attended the conference included: Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly; Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee.

An overall view of the Conference to promote the implementation of Vietnam-Singapore investment cooperation projects. Photo: Nam An

As part of the conference agenda, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the delegates also carried out the groundbreaking ceremony for new projects by the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP). These projects include: VSIP Nghe An 2, VSIP Can Tho, and VSIP Bac Ninh 2.

In Nghe An province, there are currently 7 active Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects invested by Singaporean businesses, with a total registered capital of over USD 486.41 million.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers a speech at the conference to promote the implementation of Vietnam-Singapore investment cooperation projects. Photo: Nam An

The project by VSIP Nghe An Ltd. is among them. VSIP is a real estate development model for industrial parks, urban areas, and services established through a joint venture between Sembcorp Group (Singapore) and Becamex IDC Corporation (Binh Duong province).

Currently, the Industrial Park project of VSIP Nghe An 1 has become a driving force in the socio-economic development of Nghe An province, with an occupancy rate of 88%.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the conference to promote the implementation of Vietnam-Singapore investment cooperation projects. Photo: Nam An

The VSIP Nghe An 2 project in Tho Loc Industrial Park covers an area of 500 hectares across the communes of Dien Tho, Dien Phu, and Dien Loc (Dien Chau district), located in the Southeast Economic Zone of Nghe An province. The project's operational duration is 50 years from February 8th, 2023. This project focuses on constructing industrial parks, service and urban areas that incorporate green, smart and sustainable development elements. The project was granted an investment certificate in March 2023 and is expected to be a driving force in attracting investment to Nghe An.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Nghe An, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy, attends the conference to promote the implementation of Vietnam-Singapore investment cooperation projects. Photo source: Chinhphu.vn

The total investment capital for VSIP Nghe An 1 and VSIP Nghe An 2 is USD 445 million. As of August 2023, it has attracted 42 investment projects with a total investment capital of USD 963 million; it is estimated to generate employment for over 40,000 local workers.

Among these, 25 foreign investors (FDI) from countries and territories such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Sweden have invested in VSIP Nghe An.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and leaders from various ministries and sectors kickstart the VSIP Nghe An 2, VSIP Can Tho, and VSIP Bac Ninh 2 projects. The provincial leaders of Nghe An province attending the ceremony include Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy and Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung. Photo: Nam An

Major corporations in the global electronic supply chain have also invested hundreds of millions of USD in this industrial park, such as Luxshare - ICT Group (investing in 4 projects with a total registered capital of USD 359 million) and Everwin Group (investing in 1 project with a total capital of USD 200 million, with plans to increase the capital to USD 400 million). Currently, there are more than 13,500 workers employed at VSIP Nghe An Industrial Park.