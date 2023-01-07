Vinh city focuses on refurbishment to celebrate Lunar New Year

(Baonghean.vn) - Currently, on many streets and in many residential areas, Vinh city's authority and people are focusing on refurbishment and decoration to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

According to the plan, the city will organize visual propaganda via the system of panels, posters, banners, flags, slogans, welcome gates, electronic screens, etc. showing the content of celebrating 93rd anniversary since the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2023) across the city.

In particular, the city focuses on creating highlights at main roads and in central areas such as: From Vinh International Airport to Phuong Dong Hotel; From Cua Nam ward to Nam Dan; From Quan Banh intersection to Cua Lo town; From Vinh market intersection to Ben Thuy; Quang Trung Street (from Vinh market to Quan Hanh); Ho Tung Mau, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Le Mao streets and roundabouts...

At this time, urban environmental workers are decorating and setting up flower clusters to celebrate the Lunar New Year at Truong Thi, Ho Tung Mau and Le Mao streets, as well as other highlights in the city.

Ms. Tran Thi Cam Tu - Vice Chairwoman of the City People's Committee said: In addition to enhancing urban refurbishment, the city will organize cultural, sports and tourism activities to serve our people during the Lunar New Year, such as organizing the "New Year's Eve" Quy Mao 2023 Spring at Ho Chi Minh Square and setting off fireworks, organzing cultural, art and entertainment activities at the pedestrian street on the occasion of the New Year.

This is considered a good sign given the fact that activities to welcome the new year in the city have been interrupted due to Covid-19 pandemic for the past 2 years.