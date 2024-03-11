Vinh University engages in a cooperative agreement with the University of Waikato, New Zealand

(Baonghean.vn) - Vinh University and the University of Waikato have recently exchanged a cooperation agreement in the field of education and training during the visit and working sessions with PM Pham Minh Chinh in New Zealand.

The delegates participate in the Vietnam-Australia Higher Education Cooperation Forum. Photo: Duong Giang (VNA)

From March 4 to March 12, 2024, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnamese high-level delegation attended the Special High-Level Conference commemorating the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia relations, officially visited Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the program, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, Australian Minister of Education Anthony Chisholm, leaders of several Vietnamese ministries, departments, and localities, along with representatives from more than 30 higher education institutions from both Australia and Vietnam participated in the Vietnam-Australia Higher Education Cooperation Forum.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huy Bang, the President of Vinh University, and Prof. Dr. Neil Quigley, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Waikato exchange the Cooperation Agreement under the witness of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son. Photo: Duong Giang (VNA)

During this forum, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huy Bang, the President of Vinh University, engaged in discussions with representatives from Australian universities and domestic institutions to explore effective international cooperation models and opportunities for collaboration between Vinh University and Australian universities. The goal is to enhance international cooperation, provide more opportunities for students to benefit from advanced training programs, cultural exchange and collaborative experiences in scientific research.

As part of the official visit to New Zealand, on March 10, in Auckland, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Prof. Dr. Neil Quigley, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Waikato and the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

On this occasion, under the witness of the Prime Minister, Vinh University and the University of Waikato signed a cooperation agreement in the field of education and training.

As one of the eight public universities in New Zealand, the University of Waikato is renowned for its innovative and flexible development approach, ranking 266th in the world according to the QS World University Rankings 2019. It is among the top 1% of leading business management schools globally and holds certifications from three international accreditation organizations: AACSB, AQUIS, and AMBA.

With this cooperation agreement between Vinh University and the University of Waikato, in addition to student exchange activities, Vinh University aims to receive support and advice from the University of Waikato in building and improving its development strategy, meeting international standards to realize its vision of being among the top 500 universities in Asia by 2030 and the top 1,000 universities globally by 2045.

Furthermore, both parties aspire to implement 2+2, 3+1, and other joint training programs in priority sectors identified by the Vietnamese government, contributing to the rapid and sustainable development of the country in the coming years.