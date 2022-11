Visiting the place where there are nearly 50 amazing water wheels in Western Nghe An

(Baonghean.vn) - Recently, Yen Hoa commune in Tuong Duong district (Nghe An) has been known as an attractive destination owing to the beauty of nature and daily life of Thai ethnic people. In particular, with a system of 50 water wheels and beautiful Lagerstroemia tomentosa forest, Yen Hoa has truly impressed visitors.