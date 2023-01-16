WHA Group visits, gives gifts to Nghe An province on the occasion of Lunar New Year

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 13 afternoon, WHA Group (Thailand) visited, presented gifts and sent best wishes to Nghe An province on the occasion of Lunar New Year 2023.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee was pleased to welcome the leaders of WHA Group to visit Nghe An and gave an overview of the outstanding results of Nghe An province in 2022. Accordingly, the province had 27 out of 28 main targets that meeted and exceeded the plans. Its growth reached 9.08%.

Budget revenue reached nearly VND 22,000 billion; FDI reached nearly USD 1 billion, for the first time ranking among the country's top 10. To achieve the above results, there are very important contributions of WHA Group and WHA Industrial Park in Nghe An.

After 5 years of implementation, WHA Industrial Zone 1 - Nghe An in Nghi Loc district has "harvested" very good initial results. Phase 1 with an area of 143.5ha has attracted 18 secondary projects, a total registered capital of over USD 775 million, an occupancy rate of over 77%. In particular, there are foreign projects with large investment capital, such as Goertek Vina project with a total investment of USD 500 million, etc.

The Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee emphasized that these are projects that have made significant contributions to economic development and job creation in Nghe An province. The results showed WHA Group’s capabilities in terms of implementing investment in industrial park infrastructure as well as attracting investment.

On behalf of the provincial leaders, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung thanked Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul - Chairman of WHA Group’s Board of Directors and members of the group's leadership for making significant contributions in promoting investment attraction in Nghe An province over the past time.

In the coming time, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung also wants WHA Group to continue to promote the implementation of Phase 2 with an area of 354.5ha (currently 81% clearance). At the same time, he believes that after Phase 2’s infrastructure is completed, WHA Group will attract many new secondary projects and will continue to implement Phase 3.

"Nghe An will continue to accompany WHA Group to realize the goals of industrial park development in the province and thereby contribute to the development of Nghe An with the viewpoint: WHA develops, so does Nghe An", Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung emphasized.

On the occasion of the new year 2023, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung wished Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul and other WHA Group’s leaders a healthy, happy, successful year, with more achievements in the development of industrial parks, including the one in Nghe An province.

Thanking the respectful and warm welcome of the leaders of Nghe An province, on the occasion of preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2023, Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul - Chairman of WHA Group’s Board of Directors wished the leaders of Nghe An province, leaders of departments, commissions, sectors and localities a new year full of health, happiness, success and they will continue to lead the province to develop.

The Chairman of WHA Group’s Board of Directors also expressed her pleasure at the attention and support of leaders of Nghe An for the group's business investment activities in the province and believed that the two sides will continue to achieve more success together in the future.

On this occasion, WHA Group donated VND 1 billion to build items at Nghi Hung commune’s Kindergarten (Nghi Loc district); presented 434 Tet gifts worth VND 220 million, and gave 2 houses of gratitude worth VND 100 million to poor households in Nghi Loc district.