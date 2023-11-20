Nghe An News

Which roads are going to be upgraded in Vinh city?

(Baonghean.vn) - If everything goes as planned, construction will commence from early 2024.

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - Located in the border area of Tri Le commune (Que Phong), the H’mong people's market is the first market organized on the occasion of Independence Day, where people come to trade and exchange the colorful cultural characteristics of various ethnic groups in the West of Nghe An.