Which roads are going to be upgraded in Vinh city?
(Baonghean.vn) - If everything goes as planned, construction will commence from early 2024.
(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee expressed his joy in welcoming the working delegation of the People's Council of Vientiane for their visit and work.
(Baonghean.vn) - The working delegation of the People's Council from Vientiane, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, visited the Vietnam-Laos International Martyrs' Cemetery to offer incense in commemoration of the heroic martyrs on October 21.
(Baonghean.vn) - The coastal road project from Nghi Son (Thanh Hoa) to Cua Lo (Nghe An) - section from Km7-Km76, began construction in February 2022. It has a scale of a Level III plain road with a roadbed width of 2m; road surface width of 11m passing through Nghe An province.
(Baonghean.vn) - In the western region of Nghe An, alongside the winding blue rivers stretching across lush green fields, are the water wheels that characterize this highland region.
(Baonghean.vn) - The project involving the construction of the Nghi Son - Dien Chau section spans a length of 50 kilometers, passing through two provinces: Thanh Hoa (6.5 km) and Nghe An (43.5 km).
(Baonghean.vn) - From October 16 to 21, the Nghe An Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center worked with several central and local agencies and units to call for cooperation and investment in Nghe An.
(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.
(Baonghean.vn) - On October 20, as part of their working program in Nghe An Province, the delegation from the People's Council of Vientiane Capital, Lao People's Democratic Republic, and the People's Council of Nghe An Province organized a conference to exchange experiences in their activities.
(Baonghean.vn) - On October 20, the delegation of the People's Council of Vientiane City, Lao People's Democratic Republic, visited the Kim Lien Special National Historical Relic Site in Nam Dan District to hold a ceremony in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of October 13th, at the award ceremony of Techfest Nghe An Open 2023, investors and funds pledged investments to the startups.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of October 12, in Vinh City, Nghe An Province organized a program to meet and honor outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs in 2023 on the occasion of Vietnamese Entrepreneurs' Day (October 13).
(Baonghean.vn) - Acting on behalf of the PM, on October 9, 2023, Deputy PM Le Minh Khai signed Decision No. 1164 regarding the investment policy for the Hoang Mai II Industrial Zone project in Nghe An; concurrently approving Hoang Thinh Dat Joint Stock Company as the investor.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of October 4, Mr. Le Hong Vinh - Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, led a delegation from Nghe An province to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in the Federal Republic of Germany.
(Baonghean.vn) - The Head of the Nghe An’s Provincial People's Committee Office, Mr. Dang Thanh Tung, has recently issued Announcement No. 723/TB-UBND dated October 2, 2023, regarding the Winter working hours.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of October 2, Mr. Le Hong Vinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, led a delegation from Nghe An province to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Austria.
(Baonghean.vn) - The prices of petroleum, essential goods and services increased in accordance with the rise in prices of raw materials and natural resources, pushing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in September in Nghe An to rise by 1.35%.
(Baonghean.vn) -According to the data from the Department of Foreign Investment, Ministry of Planning and Investment, in August, Nghe An province rose to the 8th position in attracting the most Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) nationwide.
(Baonghean.vn) - Acting on behalf of the Prime Minister, on September 14, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed and issued Decision No. 1059/QD-TTg approving the Master Plan of Nghe An province for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.
(Baonghean.vn) - Dynamic and industrious in preserving a multi-generational profession, women in the coastal area of Quynh Luu district actively contribute to economic development and increase income through various supporting jobs in fishing, including net mending.
(Baonghean.vn) - Recently, in the city of Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China, as part of a trip to visit and work with Chinese businesses and investors, the delegation from Nghe An province organized an investment promotion seminar.
(Baonghean.vn) - On September 7, as part of their agenda in Singapore, the delegation led by Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghe An Province visited Enterprise Singapore (ESG).
(Baonghean.vn) - On September 8, the delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, paid a visit and held discussions with Soilbuild Group (Singapore).
(Baonghean.vn) - On September 6, in Singapore, the People's Committee of Nghe An province held a ceremony to award an investment registration certificate to Soilbuild Group Holdings - the investor of the pre-built factory and office system project located in WHA Industrial Zone 1 - Nghe An.
(Baonghean.vn) - On September 6, Mr. Bui Dinh Long - the Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee led the working delegation from Nghe An province to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore.
(Baonghean.vn) - On September 5, along with over 22 million teachers and students nationwide, more than 900,000 students and nearly 50,000 teachers from over 1,530 schools across Nghe An province joyfully organized the opening ceremony to welcome the new school year.
(Baonghean.vn) - In recent years, people's lives have improved in every aspect, and they travel throughout all four seasons... To meet the needs of tourists, in Nghe An, the concept of "off-season" is gradually disappearing, and many tourist spots and facilities remain open during this autumn.
(Baonghean.vn) - Located in the border area of Tri Le commune (Que Phong), the H’mong people's market is the first market organized on the occasion of Independence Day, where people come to trade and exchange the colorful cultural characteristics of various ethnic groups in the West of Nghe An.
(Baonghean.vn) - This is part of the plan on inland container depot (ICD) development in Viet Nam for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, recently approved in Decision No. 979/QD-TTg dated August 22, 2023.
(Baonghean.vn) - On August 30, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu received a delegation from the Youth Union of the provinces of Xieng Khouang, Houaphanh, and Bolikhamsai (Laos) to exchange greetings with the leadership of Nghe An province.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of August 29, in Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong attended the conference to promote the implementation of Vietnam-Singapore investment cooperation projects.
(Baonghean.vn) -In the near future, Nghe An will arrange delegations to visit and work in the United States, Cuba, Japan, India, and Singapore to implement investment and trade promotion programs in these countries.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of August 25, the People's Committee of Nghe An Province and the Korean Association of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (Kocham) collaborated to organize a seminar on investment connectivity between Nghe An and Kocham.