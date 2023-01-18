Xaysomboun (Laos) delegation visits Nghe An on the occasion of New Year

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 13 afternoon, in Vinh city, leaders of Xaysomboun province (Lao People's Democratic Republic) visited and wished the Party, government and people of Nghe An province on the occasion of Spring Quy Mao 2023.

Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Tran Khanh Thuc - Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs and leader of the Office of the Provincial People's Committee, the Provincial Military Command, the Department of Education and Training received the delegation.

The delegation of Xaysomboun province expressed its pleasure to visit and sent best wishes to the Party, government and people of Nghe An province - President Ho Chi Minh's hometown at this very meaningful time for every Vietnamese.

Promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, which was laid by the great leaders of the two peoples -President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, the representative of Xaysomboun province expressed his pleasure when the friendship, cooperation between the two provinces is growing; At the same time, he would like to thank the valuable and important help and support of Nghe An province, which has contributed to the development of his province.

On the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year of the Vietnamese people, the Party, government and people of Xaysomboun province wish the Party, government and people of Nghe An province to continue to achieve greater victories in the construction and development of the homeland and the country. They believe that in the coming years, the cooperation between the two provinces will continue to develop in many aspects; At the same time, it is hoped that Nghe An will continue to support and help Xaysomboun so that the province has more favorable conditions to develop.

Affirming that the traditional Lunar New Year is the custom and beauty of the traditional culture of the Vietnamese people, Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee emphasized that the joy of celebrating Vietnamese Lunar New Year of the Party, government and people of Nghe An province is multiplied when welcoming the leaders of Xaysomboun province, who have traveled a long way to visit Nghe An on the special occasion.

On behalf of the provincial leaders, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Bui Dinh Long would like to thank the delegation; sending greetings to the Party, government and people of Xaysomboun province.

Informing some outstanding results of the province on the socio-economic development, especially activities in 2022 - the Year of Vietnam-Laos Friendship Solidarity, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Bui Dinh Long said that the province has organized and coordinated many meaningful activities, highly appreciated by the leaders of the two countries.

Mr. Bui Dinh Long expressed his thanks to Xaysomboun province for creating conditions for Vietnamese citizens in general, including Nghe An citizens to live and work in the province. In particular, it has actively supported Nghe An province’s team in the search for and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteers and military experts who died in Laos.

In the coming time, the Vice Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee hopes and believes that the cooperation and friendship between the two provinces will be further strengthened in all fields. At the same time, he asked the Party, government and people of Xaysomboun province to continue supporting Nghe An province to successfully complete the task of finding and collecting the remains of Vietnamese volunteers and military experts.

In the field of education, Mr. Bui Dinh Long affirmed that Nghe An is very happy to be trusted by Xaysomboun province to send students to study and is committed to continuing to support the best training for the province. Thereby, it is also expected that the leaders of Xaysomboun province will continue to encourage students to study and strive for the best results to attend universities and colleges in Nghe An and returning to serve the construction and development of the province in particular, Laos in general.