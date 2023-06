9 hình thức du lịch đường thủy độc đáo

(Baonghean.vn) - On June 12, the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), conducted a training program on communication skills for forest protection officers and members from 7 provinces.

(Baonghean.vn) - In the summer, the Western part of Nghe An is likened to a "fiery pan" due to the high temperature accompanied by scorching Southwest winds. However, in return, this place is blessed with many cool waterfalls and streams, offering a refreshing retreat for people to cool down.