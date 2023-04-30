Cultivating the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos

Nghe An is the largest province in Vietnam in terms of natural area, having the longest border with Laos, which stretches over 468km across 6 districts and 27 communes of 3 provinces: Xiengkhouang, Houaphanh, and Bolikhamsai. The natural geography, history and culture of Nghe An’s border area have many similarities with the three adjacent provinces. The residents here live in harmony and solidarity, growing up together by working on the same fields, drinking from the same streams, walking on the same roads, and listening to the same rooster crow in the morning. They have long-standing kinship relationships and regularly visit each other, exchange cultural and economic experiences.

Implementing the Party and State’s policy and direction of enhancing cooperation with Laos, over the years, the friendly and cooperative relationship between Nghe An and Lao provinces has been increasingly strengthened and expanded. During the recent visit and working trip in Houaphanh and Xiengkhouang, the Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Trung expressed his delight at each province’s achievements in their development and affirmed that the Provincial Party Committee, authorities and people of Nghe An province have identified the enhancement and promotion of comprehensive cooperation with localities in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic as one of the highly important political tasks that are always given top priority. In addition to the three provinces sharing the border line including Xiengkhouang, Houaphanh, and Bolikhamsai, Nghe An has also expanded cooperation in many fields with provinces such as Vientiane, Khammouane, Savannakhet, and Xaysomboun.