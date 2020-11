Hồ Ngọc Hà lần đầu khoe ảnh cặp song sinh dễ thương, Kim Lý nói lời yêu ngọt lịm

Nhân ngày sinh nhật vợ sắp cưới, Kim Lý chia sẻ bức tâm thư ngọt lịm tặng Hà Hồ trên trang cá nhân. Anh viết: "Happy birthday to my beautiful amazing wife. I chose this collage of photos from the 28th of June event 2017 cause it’s when we really fell in love. I remember thinking that night how special you were, your smile and laughter took me by storm and I asked you for coffee after the event finished .... You are my lover, best friend, my loyal companion, mother of my children and together with you life is always interesting. You often have a different perspective then me, but that’s good, you challenge me and push to me to be the best version of myself. For that I’m of course eternally grateful...