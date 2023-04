Đồng hành trong sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao ở Hưng Nguyên

(Baonghean.vn) - Located by the Con River, Bong village in Thanh Son commune, Anh Son district is known as a place that preserves many features of Thai cultural identity. It is an ideal community based tourism spot for tourists.

(Baonghean.vn) - In the first quarter of 2023, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate in Nghe An was estimated to be 7.75% over the same period. It ranked 14th out of 63 provinces and cities of the country. The above data has just been released by the General Statistics Office.