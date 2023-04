Nga không đi theo con đường leo thang hạt nhân, nhưng đừng thử lòng kiên nhẫn của Moskva

(Baonghean.vn) - This figure was announced at the regular meeting in April of the Nghe An’s Provincial People's Committee.

(Baonghean.vn) - The project will be implemented in Quynh Thach commune, Quynh Luu district with a total investment of VND 593.209 billion. It is expected to create jobs for about 8,000 workers when put into operation.