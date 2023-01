Bản lý lịch tốt của 2 ngoại binh Sông Lam Nghệ An

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 28, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Government's delegation examined and urged speeding up the implementation of the North-South expressway project which run through Nghe An province.

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 27, the Executive Committee of Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to listen to the press and public opinion on the Tet festival and evaluated the results of organizing the traditional Lunar New Year - the Year of the Cat 2023 in the province.