Nghệ An: Thông tin nổi bật ngày 20/1

(Baonghean.vn) - The delegation pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong on the Tet occasion and 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a meeting with leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front in Hanoi on January 19, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.