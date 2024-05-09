The vibrant festival of clubs, teams and groups in Nghe An

(Baonghean.vn) - The "Festival of clubs, teams and groups in Nghe An province" in 2024 with the theme "Echoes of the epic of May" has attracted a large number of young people and interested citizens.

The outstanding performances at the Festival. Photo: TQ

On May 5, Nghe An’s Provincial Youth Development Support Center, in coordination with a center for life skills education, organized the program "Festival of clubs, teams, and groups in Nghe An province in 2024" with the theme "Echoes of the epic of May”.

"The Festival of clubs, teams, and groups in Nghe An province in 2024 is a practical activity aimed at creating a healthy cultural and artistic exchange environment for clubs, teams, and groups in the province. It aims to elevate the spiritual life and foster revolutionary ideals among youth and children in the current period.

This is also an activity to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory of Dien Bien Phu Battle (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2024) and the 134th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2024).

The Festival consists of 3 parts, with Part 1 titled: "From Sen Village", Part 2 as "The victory of Dien Bien Phu" and Part 3 as "The nation in full joy”.

The program connects the past - present - future, with the beloved image of Uncle Ho and the "Uncle Ho's soldiers" running through, creating the stream of the nation's victories. Among them, the glorious victory of Dien Bien Phu "shook continents and reverberated globally".

"The festival attracted over 100 children from various units and localities in the province. Photo: TQ

Through the performances, deep gratitude and appreciation were expressed to heroes, martyrs, and those who contributed to the revolution, in line with the Vietnamese ethos of "remembering the source when drinking water".

Simultaneously, it contributes to enhancing revolutionary tradition education and the sense of responsibility among generations, especially the young generation towards their homeland and country.

The Festival was attended by over 100 little actors, youth union members from clubs, teams, and groups under the Youth Development Support Center and the life skills education center.

The Provincial Youth Union's Standing Committee, the Organizing Committee of the competition along with the teams, groups, and clubs participating in the Festival take a picture. Photo: TQ

It was also attended by teams, groups, clubs from Vinh Medical University, Vinh University, the Art Club of Nghe An’s Youngsters, the Enthusiastic Youth Club of Nghe An province...