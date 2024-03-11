Flower prices decrease, gifts sell well on International Women's Day

(Baonghean.vn) - This year's International Women's Day witnesses a decline in the price of fresh flowers, along with a plentiful and varied supply. There are also various types of gifts available, accompanied by numerous promotions that many people choose to present to their beloved ones.

In recent days, the market for flowers and gifts for International Women's Day has become lively with a diverse range of designs and options for different customer segments. In contrast to previous holiday seasons when the prices of fresh flowers, an essential gift for this significant day, often experienced a sudden increase, this year sees a cooling trend in flower prices. All types of flowers are significantly discounted compared to previous years, with a plentiful supply of both domestic and imported fresh flowers.

Ms. Minh Phuong, the owner of a flower shop on Le Hong Phong Street (Vinh City), stated: "This year, the weather is quite favorable, so the domestic flower supply is abundant with various types such as roses, lilies, orchids, and so on."

The flowers for the International Women's Day are abundant, diverse, and affordable. Photo: T.P

In addition to domestic flowers, many shops also import various high-quality flowers such as Ecuadorian roses, Dutch tulips, and peonies, providing customers with a wide range of choices. Particularly noteworthy is the relatively low price of fresh flowers.

Compared to previous years, the flower prices for this holiday are only half as much. With just 70,000 to 100,000 VND, customers can have a beautifully arranged bouquet, while more intricate baskets and arrangements range from 250,000 VND to a million VND.

The affordability, freshness and beauty of the flowers make them a popular choice. Especially, budget-friendly flowers like daisies, orchids and red carnations are widely purchased and exchanged during the holiday season.

The prices of gift baskets featuring a variety of imported fruits range from 200,000 VND to several million VND, depending on the customers' preferences. Photo: T.P

"Especially during this year's International Women’s day, the low prices of fresh flowers have led to an increase in the number of customers buying flowers. In three days, our store alone has sold thousands of bouquets," said Ms. Le Thu Hien, the owner of a flower shop on Tan Phuc Street.

Equally popular are gift baskets that combine imported fruits with fresh flowers. A basket of fruits (grapes, pears, oranges, strawberries, cherries, etc.) accompanied by carefully arranged roses or daisies, adorned with beautiful ribbons and bows, is priced from 300,000 VND and above. Many people choose these as gifts for International Women's Day."