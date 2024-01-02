The first ship arrives at Cua Lo Port on the first day of the new year 2024

(Baonghean.vn) - The 1st vessel to dock at Cua Lo Port in the new year of 2024 was the Tan Cang container ship, with a carrying capacity of 6,200 tons, transporting commodity to Hai Phong.

The ceremony to welcome the first shipment of the new year 2024 by Nghe Tinh Port Joint Stock Company witnesses the presence of the company's leaders, x workers from Cua Lo Port, along with units from the border defense force, customs, and local authorities. Photo: Xuan Hoang

On January 1, at Cua Lo Port, Nghe Tinh Port Joint Stock Company organized the reception of the first shipment of the new year and conducted a ceremony to inaugurate production for 2024. The first ship arriving at Cua Lo Port has a capacity of 6,200 tons, specialized in transporting containers under the name TAN CANG FOUNDATION.

In 2023, despite the challenging production and business circumstances, particularly in import-export activities, Nghe Tinh Port Joint Stock Company managed to load/unload 836 instances of vessels, with a total throughput of 4.8 million tons passing through the port, surpassing the same period by 13%.

Building upon the achievements of 2023, Nghe Tinh Port Joint Stock Company has outlined that in 2024, a focus will be placed on market-related activities, implementing measures to attract customers such as enhancing service quality, sharing hardships with customers, and collaborating with container shipping lines to offer additional services aimed at attracting transit goods from Laos, Northeast Thailand, and Western Nghe An through the port.

For 2024, Nghe Tinh Port Joint Stock Company has set a target of handling 4.3 million tons of commodities through the port.

In May 2023, the port received an international container ship with a capacity of nearly 12,800 tons, loading and unloading 150 containers bound for Hong Kong - China..., aiding Cua Lo Seaport in becoming a pivotal link in the container transport network directly connecting Central Vietnam with seaports worldwide.

The first cargo on the initial day of 2024 has fostered an atmosphere of spirited competition among officials and employees, marking the commencement of a successful year in production and business for both Cua Lo Port and Nghe Tinh Port Joint Stock Company.