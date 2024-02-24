Nghe An PPC requests the creation of the 'best, fastest, most convenient’ conditions for businesses investing in the province

(Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, with nearly USD 1 billion in FDI, Nghe An ranked 10th out of 63 provinces; in 2023, the province in the North Central region entered the "billion-dollar FDI attraction club" for the first time with a capital surpassing USD 1.6 billion, ranking 8th out of 63 provinces.

In 2024, Nghe An aims to maintain its position in the top 10 provinces nationwide in attracting FDI.

Staff work at the Public Administration Service Center of Nghe An province. Photo: Thanh Le

REDUCING TIME, COSTS OF ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES

The People's Committee of Nghe An province has issued a notice emphasizing key tasks, solutions, and directives for administrative reform in 2024, sending it to the directors of departments, heads of provincial-level boards and agencies, as well as the chairpersons of the People's Committees of 21 districts, city and towns in the province.

Accordingly, based on Report No. 02-BC/BCD dated January 26, 2024, on the results of activities in 2023, some tasks and solutions for 2024, and Official dispatch No. 05-CV/BCD dated January 25, 2024, on the model-based guidance of administrative reform in 2024 by the Provincial Administrative Reform Steering Committee, to enhance the quality and efficiency of the province's administrative reform in 2024, the Provincial People's Committee of the province requests:

Directors of departments, heads of provincial-level boards and agencies; chairpersons of the People's Committees of districts, city, and towns to focus on leadership, directing the rectification of existing limitations and constraints in the administrative reform work of units and localities in 2023, and to comprehensively and systematically implement 6 contents related to administrative reform; prioritize resources to maximize effectiveness in administrative reform work.

The Provincial People's Committee requests continued vigorous implementation of administrative procedure reforms, creating the "best, fastest, most convenient" conditions for businesses investing in Nghe An; reforming administrative procedures in the direction of simplification, reducing time and costs, especially for procedures related to the people, businesses, focusing on key areas such as land, investment, construction, and social welfare...

Continuously in the years 2022 and 2023, Nghe An stood in the top 10 provinces attracting the largest foreign direct investment nationwide. Specifically, in 2022, with nearly USD 1 billion in FDI, Nghe An ranked 10th out of 63 provinces; in 2023, the province in the North Central region entered the "billion-dollar FDI attraction club" for the first time with a capital surpassing USD 1.6 billion, ranking 8th out of 63 provinces. In 2024, Nghe An aims to maintain its position in the top 10 provinces nationwide in attracting FDI.

The People's Committee of the province also requests provincial-level departments, boards and agencies; People's Committees of districts, city, and towns to continue effectively implementing the reforming of the state administrative apparatus. Focus on directing the completion of regulations on delegation, decentralization, and strengthening supervision, inspection, and post-decentralization inspection.

Effectively implement Decree No. 29/2023/ND-CP dated June 3, 2023, on organizational streamlining; Resolution No. 117/NQ-CP dated July 30, 2023, of the Government issuing the Plan for rearranging administrative units at the district and commune levels for the 2023-2025 period.

Continuously implement the mechanism of autonomy and responsibility in state administrative agencies, public non-business units; intensify the disbursement of public investment capital; effectively implement the arrangement of state assets after merging administrative units at the district and commune levels.

Focus on leadership, directing the construction and development of electronic government, digital government, promote the digitization of document storage, records, business processes; electronic authentication, development of digital database systems to serve state management and provide online public services throughout the process.

Enhance the inspection of administrative reforms, inspect administrative tasks to improve discipline, principles, and the role and responsibility of the heads of state administrative agencies at all levels.

SELECT 7 UNITS AS THE FOCAL POINTS FOR ADMINISTRATIVE REFORM IN 2024

For 7 units and localities selected by the Provincial Administrative Reform Steering Committee to guide the administrative reform work in 2024, including: Management Board of Southeast Economic Zone, Department of Justice, Department of Transport, People's Committee of Hoang Mai town, People's Committees of districts: Do Luong, Nghia Dan, Hung Nguyen, the People's Committee of the province requests the heads of these agencies, units to focus on directing the effective implementation of the model-based guidance at their respective agencies, following the spirit of Official dispatch No. 05-CV/BCD dated January 25, 2024, of the Provincial Administrative Reform Steering Committee.

Timely provide information, report and seek guidance from the members of the Provincial Administrative Reform Steering Committee assigned to monitor and direct units to effectively implement the assigned tasks.

Every 6 months, at the end of the year, agencies and units compile reports on the specific results of the selected guidance at their units, as chosen by the Provincial Administrative Reform Steering Committee. Evaluate the results achieved, difficulties, make recommendations and proposals to the Provincial Administrative Reform Steering Committee.

The People's Committee of the province assigns the Department of Home Affairs to urge, monitor, and inspect departments, boards, sectors, and localities in the implementation. Collect and report the results in the regular reports on administrative reform every quarter, 6 months, and year of the provincial People's Committee.

At the same time, directors of departments, heads of boards, and provincial-level agencies; Chairpersons of the People's Committees of districts, city, and towns are requested to seriously implement the above contents.

Nghe An is the first locality in the country to establish the Administrative Reform Steering Committee with the Secretary of the Party Committee as the head. At the provincial level, the Provincial Administrative Reform Steering Committee is led by Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy, established according to Decision No. 1830-QD/TU dated March 6, 2023, of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee.

In 2024, the Provincial Administrative Reform Steering Committee of Nghe An province determines the action motto for administrative reform is "Choosing focal tasks - Taking decisive action”.