The delegation from Nghe An province visits high-tech farms in Australia

(Baonghean.vn) - On April 3, as part of the visit and work program in the city of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, a delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, visited vineyards and wine production at St. Anne's Winery.

The delegation takes a photo at the wine cellar of the farm. Photo: Minh The

The vineyard of St. Anne's Winery, with its long history, is currently operated organically, without the use of pesticides.

St. Anne's Winery is committed to reducing carbon emissions and sustainable operations, using drip irrigation systems and soil sensors to accurately measure the water needed for each grapevine. St. Anne's Winery covers organic waste under the grapevines to reduce soil moisture loss and improve soil structure. St. Anne's Winery also has an on-site water recycling plant, recycling 100% of the wastewater generated by the winery and bottling plant.

The delegates explore some handmade products at the farm. Photo: Minh The

The St. Anne's Winery wine brand, produced on the farm, has won numerous prestigious awards worldwide. The Nghe An provincial delegation exchanged and worked with Australian partners, expressing a desire for cooperation and sharing experiences in agriculture and deep processing of agricultural products.

The working delegation visits the greenhouse tomato growing area of the farm. Photo: Minh The.

Earlier, the delegation visited Lotus Farm PTY. Lotus Farm is a company specializing in clean vegetable production in Melbourne, Australia. The company's farm covers an area of ​​10 hectares, including 3 hectares of greenhouse space. The farm utilizes the most advanced technology from the Netherlands, specializing in tomato and cucumber production. Lotus is a farm selected by the state of Victoria as a model high-tech agricultural farm for replication and development.

Visiting the cucumber growing area in the greenhouse at the farm. Photo: Minh The

A representative from Lotus Farm stated that, thanks to the application of modern technology, the farm's productivity is 6-7 times higher than others. Each year, the revenue from vegetables and fruits in the greenhouse of the farm reaches 4 million AUD.

During the visit to Lotus Farm, delegates from the Nghe An provincial delegation learned about the technological processes and operation methods of the farm, while also introducing the potential and advantages of Nghe An in the field of agriculture.

The delegates visit the tomato processing area of the farm. Photo: Minh The

Nghe An is located in the central region of North Central Vietnam, with a total natural land area of ​​1,648,162 hectares, including 303,919 hectares dedicated to agricultural production. In recent years, safe vegetable production has been considered a strength and top priority for the province's agricultural development.

Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu, along with the provincial delegation, expressed their hope that in the future, more high-tech agricultural enterprises from Australia would come to explore and invest in Nghe An.