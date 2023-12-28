Nghe An livestreams to promote and consume OCOP products

(Baonghean.vn) - The livestream introduced, promoted and connected the consumption of 42 OCOP (One Commune One Product) products from various regions in Nghe An.

On the morning of December 28, the Nghe An Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center organized the program "Livestream connecting and consuming Nghe An’s OCOP products and specialties". This is the second livestream organized with a diverse range of high-quality products.

The livestream sees the participation of 15 production units showcasing 42 OCOP products and specialties from Nghe An. Photo: Thanh Phuc

The program aims to extensively promote the image, quality and value of the province's distinctive products to domestic and international consumers on e-commerce platforms. Through this, it enhances the image, role and production capacity of Nghe An, promoting its consumption activities.

This livestream saw the participation of 15 production units showcasing 42 OCOP products and specialties from Nghe An such as Huoi Tu snow Shan tea, Thanh Chuong’s nhut (pickle made from young jackfruit), Nam Dan soy sauce, Thanh Chuong’s tram den (Chinese black olives), Cua Lo fish sauce, Cua Lo seafood, beef sausage, Quy Chau’s Chinese sausage... During the program, each unit presented their products, and customers interested in purchasing could directly contact the units or comment on the livestream channels for further inquiries.

With the participation of influencers (KOLs), the livestream session attracted tens of thousands of viewers, interactions, and thousands of orders were sold. The organizers will allocate 15% of the profits from the sales to organize a warm Tet (Lunar New Year) for underprivileged children in Ky Son.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nam, Deputy Director of the Nghe An Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center said: "Through livestream activities, we aim to increase interaction between consumers and production, supply, and trade units, contributing to promoting the consumption of OCOP products. This will help change the perception and mindset of producers and suppliers, transitioning from small-scale, self-initiated operations to a digital business mindset diversifying sales methods, moving towards accessing larger markets, and opening up new opportunities for OCOP producers and businesses”.