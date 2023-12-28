Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Nghe An livestreams to promote and consume OCOP products

Thanh Phuc

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - The livestream introduced, promoted and connected the consumption of 42 OCOP (One Commune One Product) products from various regions in Nghe An.

On the morning of December 28, the Nghe An Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center organized the program "Livestream connecting and consuming Nghe An’s OCOP products and specialties". This is the second livestream organized with a diverse range of high-quality products.

bna-1-8545.jpg
The livestream sees the participation of 15 production units showcasing 42 OCOP products and specialties from Nghe An. Photo: Thanh Phuc

The program aims to extensively promote the image, quality and value of the province's distinctive products to domestic and international consumers on e-commerce platforms. Through this, it enhances the image, role and production capacity of Nghe An, promoting its consumption activities.

This livestream saw the participation of 15 production units showcasing 42 OCOP products and specialties from Nghe An such as Huoi Tu snow Shan tea, Thanh Chuong’s nhut (pickle made from young jackfruit), Nam Dan soy sauce, Thanh Chuong’s tram den (Chinese black olives), Cua Lo fish sauce, Cua Lo seafood, beef sausage, Quy Chau’s Chinese sausage... During the program, each unit presented their products, and customers interested in purchasing could directly contact the units or comment on the livestream channels for further inquiries.

With the participation of influencers (KOLs), the livestream session attracted tens of thousands of viewers, interactions, and thousands of orders were sold. The organizers will allocate 15% of the profits from the sales to organize a warm Tet (Lunar New Year) for underprivileged children in Ky Son.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nam, Deputy Director of the Nghe An Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center said: "Through livestream activities, we aim to increase interaction between consumers and production, supply, and trade units, contributing to promoting the consumption of OCOP products. This will help change the perception and mindset of producers and suppliers, transitioning from small-scale, self-initiated operations to a digital business mindset diversifying sales methods, moving towards accessing larger markets, and opening up new opportunities for OCOP producers and businesses”.

Tin liên quan
livestream Nghe An OCOP Nghe An specialties high-quality products

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

The unique Nga My market fair

The unique Nga My market fair

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The Nga My market fair (in Tuong Duong district) is an appealing destination for numerous local and non-local tourists. It’s not just the place for buying, exchanging goods, but also a venue for gatherings and cultural exchanges among the ethnic community.

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - On November 21 and 22, at Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, in collaboration with the Thong Thu Commune's local militia in Que Phong district organized a closed-border patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border.

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - Currently, farmers in Quynh Luu district (Nghe An province) are diligently sowing lunar Tet flowers for the year 2024. This year, the price of flower seeds has decreased, making people excited to increase the planting area in hopes of having a successful flower season for Tet.

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The 'Meet Japan' program coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, aiming to connect localities across the country with Japanese partners, providing opportunities to promote their potential and strengths.

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.