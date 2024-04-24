Outstanding artistic program concludes activities of Vietnam Ethnic Cultural Day

(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of April 23, at the square "Rear support directed towards the frontline" in Tan Ky town, Tan Ky district, Nghe An province, the Provincial People's Committee organized the closing ceremony of the activities on the occasion of Vietnam Ethnic Cultural Day (April 19).

The artistic program is meticulously and magnificently staged. Photo: Cong Kien

The event was attended by: Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; members of the Provincial Party Committee Executive Committee along with representatives from provincial departments, committees, branches, and units; leaders and a large number of people from Tan Ky district.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Ms. Tran Thi My Hanh - Director of the Department of Culture and Sports emphasized: This year, Nghe An province had the honor of collaborating with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to organize the Vietnam Ethnic Cultural Day (April 19) in Tan Ky district with many cultural and sports activities, politically and socially significant, aiming to concretize the Party's and the State's directions and policies on the preservation and promotion of the cultures of ethnic minorities.

Photo: Cong Kien

Nghe An province is honored and responsible for inheriting a rich cultural heritage from its 6 sibling ethnic groups, including: Kinh, Thai, Tho, Hmong, Kho Mu, and O Du. The cultural values of these ethnic groups have converged and crystallized in their language, script, clothing, architecture, folk songs, folk music, folk dances, customs, beliefs, festivals, sports, and folk games...

The organization of the Vietnam Ethnic Cultural Day is an occasion for all people to deeply contemplate, raise awareness of preserving and promoting the cultural values of ethnic groups, contribute to fostering a healthy cultural environment, improving spiritual cultural life, and becoming a bridge for unity, building prosperous, civilized, and progressive villages and hometowns.

The performance recreates the life and cultural space of the O Du ethnic group. Photo: Cong Kien

The Vietnam Ethnic Cultural Day 2024 took place vibrantly with many meaningful activities on the land of Tan Ky, where the special national relic of Kilometer Zero Milestone - the starting point of the Truong Son - Ho Chi Minh legendary trail is located.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with Nghe An province organized the opening ceremony of the mobile publicity contest and the exhibition of large paintings commemorating the 65th anniversary of the opening of the Ho Chi Minh trail.

In addition, the Department of Culture and Sports successfully organized the ethnic sports competition, including stick pushing, tug of war, walking on stilts, shuttlecock throwing, archery and volleyball, attracting nearly 300 athletes from 11 mountainous districts and towns.

The closing artistic program of the Vietnam Ethnic Cultural Day featured many outstanding singing, dancing and music performances, shining with the cultural colors of the Western region of Nghe An province, performed by artists, actors, and artisans from Tan Ky district and the provincial Traditional Arts Center.

The artistic program is an opportunity to introduce and honor the cultural identity, ethnic pride, educate the traditional love for the homeland, the country; enhance responsibilities, create more resources to further promote the cultural beauty of the ethnic groups of Nghe An province, contributing to truly "illuminating the way for the nation".